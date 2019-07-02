Supreme Court refuses hearing tax office's claim against decision about unlawfulness of accruing UAH 9 mln of taxes more for Poltava Petroleum Company

The Supreme Court refused hearing a cassation appeal of Poltava united state tax inspectorate against a ruling about the unlawfulness of additionally accruing UAH 8.696 million of tax liabilities for Poltava Petroleum Company (PPC).

According to a posting of JKX Oil&Gas Plc, which owns Poltava Petroleum Company, on the website of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), the Supreme Court of Ukraine refused to accept the cassation complaint of the Poltava Tax Authorities for procedural reasons.

"The Supreme Court of Ukraine has now refused to accept the cassation complaint of the Poltava Tax Authorities for procedural reasons and therefore this appeal will not take place. The case is closed in favour of PPC," JKX said.

As reported, at the end of 2015, Poltava united state tax inspectorate sent a notification to PPC about the increase in tax liabilities of the company by UAH 8.696 million. In December 2018, the Poltava district administrative court heard the claim of PPC and ruled in favor of the company. Poltava tax authorities decided to the challenge the ruling. The appeal court in Kharkiv on May 2, 2019 upheld the ruling of the Poltava court.