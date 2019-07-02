Economy

18:22 02.07.2019

Supreme Court refuses hearing tax office's claim against decision about unlawfulness of accruing UAH 9 mln of taxes more for Poltava Petroleum Company

1 min read
Supreme Court refuses hearing tax office's claim against decision about unlawfulness of accruing UAH 9 mln of taxes more for Poltava Petroleum Company

The Supreme Court refused hearing a cassation appeal of Poltava united state tax inspectorate against a ruling about the unlawfulness of additionally accruing UAH 8.696 million of tax liabilities for Poltava Petroleum Company (PPC).

According to a posting of JKX Oil&Gas Plc, which owns Poltava Petroleum Company, on the website of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), the Supreme Court of Ukraine refused to accept the cassation complaint of the Poltava Tax Authorities for procedural reasons.

"The Supreme Court of Ukraine has now refused to accept the cassation complaint of the Poltava Tax Authorities for procedural reasons and therefore this appeal will not take place. The case is closed in favour of PPC," JKX said.

As reported, at the end of 2015, Poltava united state tax inspectorate sent a notification to PPC about the increase in tax liabilities of the company by UAH 8.696 million. In December 2018, the Poltava district administrative court heard the claim of PPC and ruled in favor of the company. Poltava tax authorities decided to the challenge the ruling. The appeal court in Kharkiv on May 2, 2019 upheld the ruling of the Poltava court.

Tags: #poltava #supreme_court #tax
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:01 15.06.2019
President appoints acting heads of Odesa, Poltava regions

President appoints acting heads of Odesa, Poltava regions

17:58 07.06.2019
Zelensky discusses High Anti-Corruption Court launch with its leaders, Supreme Court president

Zelensky discusses High Anti-Corruption Court launch with its leaders, Supreme Court president

11:19 07.06.2019
Almost half of Ukrainians ready for tax evasion

Almost half of Ukrainians ready for tax evasion

14:25 30.05.2019
Supreme Court upholds groundless of claims of ex-owner of Omega Bank Lahun against NBU

Supreme Court upholds groundless of claims of ex-owner of Omega Bank Lahun against NBU

13:53 16.03.2019
Poroshenko signs decree on dismissing head of Poltava Regional State Administration Holovko

Poroshenko signs decree on dismissing head of Poltava Regional State Administration Holovko

16:53 04.01.2019
Supreme Court declares illegal checks of displaced persons for obtaining payments

Supreme Court declares illegal checks of displaced persons for obtaining payments

17:18 26.11.2018
Rada cuts excise duties on fruit, berry wines to UAH 0.01 per liter - Ukrsadvynprom

Rada cuts excise duties on fruit, berry wines to UAH 0.01 per liter - Ukrsadvynprom

19:10 21.11.2018
Supreme Court sends Corvalol Corvalolum case to Grand Chamber

Supreme Court sends Corvalol Corvalolum case to Grand Chamber

11:03 26.10.2018
Supreme Court turns down Ukreximbank's UAH 1.1 bln claim against Ukrtelecom, company to pay fine, interest

Supreme Court turns down Ukreximbank's UAH 1.1 bln claim against Ukrtelecom, company to pay fine, interest

13:58 06.09.2018
Supreme Court closes proceedings on claim filed by MP Vlasenko against Poroshenko on appointment of Zhebrivsky as NABU auditor

Supreme Court closes proceedings on claim filed by MP Vlasenko against Poroshenko on appointment of Zhebrivsky as NABU auditor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court decision on tariffs for Ukrenergo makes functioning of new electricity market model impossible

Demand for Ukrzaliznytsia eurobonds exceeds supply by 5 times

Ukrzaliznytsia places five-year eurobonds for $500 mln at 8.25%

Naftogaz sees 71% fall in net profit in 2018 – consolidated statements

Group DF refutes information about alleged sale of Firtash's stake in Inter TV channel

LATEST

Lviv's Innovation District IT Park seeks to attract up to $100 mln from EBRD, IFC for construction

UIA launches combined aircraft + bus service from Vinnytsia jointly with ATASS-Boryspil

Revenue target of national budget met by 82% in June

EBRD to provide EUR 19.7 mln for Scatec Solar to build solar power plant in Chyhyryn

DTEK plans to start importing electricity from Europe in July

Ukraine increases gas transit by 6.1% in six months

Novatek ready to supply Gazprom with LNG in winter due to uncertainty over Ukraine transit

Court decision on tariffs for Ukrenergo makes functioning of new electricity market model impossible

Public debt for housing services in Ukraine 9.8% down in May

Ukrainian startup PatentBot assessed at US$1 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD