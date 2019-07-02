Revenue target of national budget met by 82% in June

Revenue of Ukraine's national budget in June 2019 totaled UAH 80.1 billion, which is 17.8% less than it was expected and 1% more than in June 2018, according to information on the website of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine.

According to the authority, the target of the general fund of the national budget was met by 80.2%, and revenue totaled UAH 71.7 billion.

In January-June 2019, the revenue target of the national budget was met by 95%, with revenues being UAH 506.8 billion, which is 12.9% more than year ago.

Tax revenue in June totaled UAH 43.7 billion, which is almost 47% more than the target. Customs revenue target was met by 82.3%, reaching UAH 23.5 billion.

Revenue from customs clearance of cars with foreign license plates fell to UAH 15.8 billion compared with UAH 152.8 billion in May.

The June target of the State Fiscal Service was met by 115.3%.