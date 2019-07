National joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy in 2018 increased its share of natural gas imports to the country to 66%, which is 5 percentage points more than in 2017 (61%), according to consolidated statements of the group posted on its website last week.

According to the document, Naftogaz in 2018 bought gas from 18 European suppliers (13 in 2017). In 2018, a total of 65 companies imported gas to the country (67 in 2017).