Economy

11:33 25.06.2019

Zelensky reshuffles National Investment Council

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has changed composition of the National Investment Council, appointing himself head of the council.

According to a posting on the website of the head of state, decree No. 423/2019 was signed on June 21.

"The Council includes: the Prime Minister of Ukraine; the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (by agreement); the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine; the Minister of Finance of Ukraine; the Minister of Justice of Ukraine; and also representatives of the Ukrainian and foreign organizations and companies, business circles, experts on issues of attracting investments, development of entrepreneurship, specialists in the field of economics, finance (subject to their consent)," the president said in the amended paragraph 5 of the Regulations on the National Investment Council.

The Council consisting of 29 members was approved by the decree. Candidate to people's deputies from the Servant of the People Party David Arakhamia is appointed Secretary of the Council. Also, the National Investment Council includes deputy heads of the Presidential Administration Oleksiy Honcharuk and Vadym Prystaiko, president's advisor Andriy Yermak and president's advisor Oleh Ustenko.

After the change of its composition, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Stepan Kubiv, Minister of Finance of Ukraine Oksana Markarova and Minister of Justice Pavlo Petrenko are left members of the Council.

The remaining 19 people were introduced to the board by their consent: these are presidents, CEOs and board chairmen of large international companies and banking organizations.

MORE ABOUT

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine
