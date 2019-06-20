Rotterdam + formula not applied for calculating of tariff for electricity transmission by TPPs

The Rotterdam + formula de facto is not applied for calculating the price of coal in the production cost of thermal power plants (TPPs), representative of the Ukrainian president in the government Andriy Gerus has said.

"The heat generation tariff is based on the residual principle. And due to the resonance around this formula, a number of decisions were made that led to the fact that there was not much money left for heat generation, that is, less than is needed to cover this Rotterdam + formula," he said on Ukrainian Radio on Wednesday.

On his Facebook page, Gerus posted a scale of the tariffs for the supply of electric power to thermal power plants, according to which in the third decade of May the tariff was UAH 1.53 per kWh, in the first decade of June – UAH 1.43 per kWh, which, respectively 24% and 29% lower than the forecast figure for the first half of the year (UAH 2 per kWh). These tariffs are also lower by 17% and 24% than thee tariffs in the corresponding periods of last year.

Thus, in June, coal-burning power plants will receive UAH 1.5 billion less than they would have received using the Rotterdam + formula, and in the second quarter, they will receive UAH 3 billion less, the presidential representative in the government said.

"To be honest, some coal-burning power plants in June will even be unprofitable. Well, nothing, they will have to do belt-tightening," Gerus said, commenting on the difficult financial situation of the TPPs.