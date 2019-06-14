Economy

10:45 14.06.2019

Congressmen register U.S. second bill on sanctions against Nord Stream 2

 U.S. congressmen Adam Kinzinger, Denny Heck and Greg Pence have registered the United States' second bill (H.R. 3206) on energy security "Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act" aimed at countering the construction of Nord Stream 2 by the Russian Federation, according to data on the website of the U.S. Congress.

The text of the draft law, registered on June 11, is currently not available, but according to a press release posted on the website of Congressman Kinzinger, "this bipartisan legislation would impose sanctions on certain vessels connected to the construction of Russian energy export pipelines, namely the Nord Stream 2 project."

"For years, Russia has tried to use energy dependence as a means to put undue political influence on our European allies. Through intimidation and coercion, Vladimir Putin has weaponized natural gas across the region. The continuation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would further endanger millions of Europeans, and pose heavy security risks around the globe. This is why our legislation is so important. H.R. 3206 would impose specific sanctions to stop construction and completion of the Nord Stream 2 project. The United States must stand with our allies and protect our own national security by pushing back on these power grabs by Russia," the document reads.

Tags: #usa #nord_stream_2
