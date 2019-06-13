Ukraine's special envoy, Moldovan prime minister discuss political crisis in Moldova

Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip and Ukraine's Special Envoy on Transdniestrian Settlement Viktor Kryzhanivsky have discussed the impact of the political crisis in Moldova on the security of the region.

A report posted on the website of the Moldovan government notes that the meeting took place on June 12. The sides exchanged views on the political situation in Moldova.

"They noted that the current political crisis could potentially destabilize the security of the region," the report said.

The sides stressed the importance of maintaining constitutional order and the rule of law in Moldova, stressing that solutions to the current blockade in the Republic of Moldova can be found only through dialogue between political parties at the negotiating table.

According to the Internet news site Hromadske.ua, Kryzhanivsky became the only foreign official who met with representatives of the former government after the appointment of a new cabinet of ministers headed by Maia Sandu.

As reported, Maia Sandu, leader of the Right Party for Action and Solidarity, was appointed by the Parliament on June 8 as Prime Minister of Moldova. However, the Constitutional Court declared decisions of the parliament illegal. On June 9, the court temporarily removed President Igor Dodon from office, giving Ex-Prime Minister Pavel Filip the authority to dissolve parliament. He immediately signed a decree dissolving parliament and setting a date for early elections on September 6.

On June 9, Moldova's parliament approved the composition of the new government and declared the country a "captured state," which must be released. This happened after the Constitutional Court ruled that the president is obliged to dissolve the parliament and set a date for early elections, because within 90 days after the approval of the election results, the parliament failed to form a new government.

The Socialist Party and the right-wing ACUM political bloc believe that the allotted term has not expired, since the Constitution states the term of three months, and not 90 days.