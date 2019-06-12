Cabinet approves strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia until 2023

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on June 12 approved the strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia for 2019-2023.

"Today is an extraordinary day for Ukrzaliznytsia. One of the largest companies receives a strategic document for the first time - a systematic, comprehensive document that gives an answer to how it will live at least in the short term. This document stipulates that Ukrzaliznytsia must meet the needs of the economy, a stable financial plan and update the fixed assets of the railway, ensure safety and create decent conditions for remuneration to railway workers," Deputy Prime Minister Volodymyr Kistion said when discussing the strategy.

After discussion, the Cabinet approved the strategy, as well as the provision on the board and the basic principles of state ownership of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, instructing the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Infrastructure together with the Cabinet of Ministers' Secretariat to finalize the document taking into account the results of discussions in three days.