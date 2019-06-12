Kyiv seeks to build waste recycling plant with annual capacity of 700,000 tonnes

It is planned to build a waste recycling plant with a total annual capacity of 700,000 tonnes of waste in Kyiv, which will also sort waste, the press service of the Kyiv City Administration has reported.

"The city plans to build a waste recycling complex, which will have a total annual processing capacity of 700,000 tonnes and will include a sorting stage," the administration said.

According to Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City Administration Petro Panteleyev, Kyiv has clear plans for gradually quitting the technology of waste disposal as obsolete and environmentally dangerous one.

He also recalled that the National Waste Management Strategy was adopted in October 2017, and the National Plan in February 2019.

"The updated legislative base works only a few months. Nevertheless, the Kyiv city is preparing its own regional waste management plan for Kyiv. This is a comprehensive document, being agreed with the Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Economy Ministry and the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry," the deputy head of the administration said.

In addition, Panteleyev said that Kyiv had refused placing a waste recycling plant near combined heat and power plant 6 (CHPP-6) in Troyeschyna district (Desniansky district of Kyiv).

"I want to immediately say that there was no speculation and gossip. The city refused to build a waste recycling plant near CHPP-6," the deputy head of the administration said.