PrivatBank accuses ex-owners of allegedly laundering $622.8 mln to buy assets in U.S.

PrivatBank in a lawsuit dated May 21 filed to the Delaware court (the United States), promulgated by analyst of Atlantic Council Anders Aslund, accuses the former owners of the bank, Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, in allegedly laundering $622.8 million, which were issued as loans to one companies of the beneficiaries for the same purpose, but then were used by other companies to purchase assets for them in the United States.

"Based on the information analyzed to date, the defendants laundered about $622.8 million of fraudulent borrowed funds," the bank claims in a 104-page lawsuit, illustrating this charge with specific operations.

According to the lawsuit, PrivatBank did not receive refunds in exchange for such transfers, and the loans related to these transfers were not fully repaid.

"The schemes worked this way. Loans for the operating activities of the companies were issued. This money was transferred to other companies through several accounts. After that, real estate and metallurgical business in the United States were bought for these funds," deputy head of the National Bank Council Tymofiy Mylovanov said.