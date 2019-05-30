T.B.Fruit starts building eighth plant for processing fruits, berries in Poland

T.B.Fruit, one of the largest processors of fruits and berries in Ukraine, has begun the construction of the eighth plant of the group for processing fruits and berries in Brzostowiec (Poland), investment in which will amount to EUR45 million, founder of T.B.Fruit Taras Barschovsky has said.

"The capacity for apple processing will be 300,000 tonnes, strawberries 10,000 tonnes, cherries 6,000 tonnes, raspberries 12,000 tonnes, currants some 7,000 tonnes per year. Production start is scheduled for July 2020," he told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to Barschovsky, investments in the plant are estimated at EUR45 million.

T.B.Fruit is a vertically integrated international group of companies with a closed production cycle (growing raw materials, processing, transportation).

The group of companies was established in July 2011 after the consolidation of all the assets of businessman Taras Barschovsky.