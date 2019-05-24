World Bank recommends Ukraine to postpone launch of new power market until later date

The World Bank has recommended Ukraine to design a detailed plan for the launch of the new electricity market model, foreseeing the later date of the final launch of the market.

The World Bank has been eagerly awaiting for the launch of the electricity market, but, unfortunately, Ukraine will not be ready to open the market on July 1, 2019, World Bank Country Director for Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine Satu Kahkonen said in Kyiv on Thursday during the presentation of the World Bank's Ukraine Economic Update.

She said that Ukraine needs more time to have the market launched.

The World Bank recommends drawing up a detailed plan with the concrete time frame for the launch of the market, so not to have delays again, she said.