Economy

15:52 23.05.2019

Ukraine could start talks with IMF on long-term program in autumn – World Bank

 Ukraine could begin negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a new long-term financing program in autumn, World Bank Director for Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova Satu Kahkonen has stated.

Negotiations on a long-term program with the IMF should start in autumn because there is a need to continue cooperation, she said during the presentation of the updated economic forecast in Kyiv.

The World Bank hopes that the new government will adhere to the terms of the program with the fund, she stressed.

At the same time, Kahkonen refused to comment on the first appointments to senior positions by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. However, she noted that the World Bank expects the coming of educated and qualified specialists with a high level of integrity.

Tags: #world_bank #imf
