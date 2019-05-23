PrivatBank files suit against Kolomoisky in U.S.

Ukraine's PrivatBank has filed a lawsuit with Delaware Court of Chancery (the United States) against former co-owner of the bank Ihor Kolomoisky.

According to a posting of the court's website, the civil lawsuit was filed on May 21, 2019.

No information when the lawsuit could be heard by judges is available on the website.

According to Law360 ezine, among defenders is also second largest former co-owner of the bank Hennadiy Boholiubov and their investment companies. PrivatBank is accusing the two of siphoning away billions and laundering some of it through Delaware-chartered shell companies that bought up factories and commercial real estate around the United States.

According to Law360, also named were three "agents" of the scheme — Mordechai Korf, Chaim Schochet and Uriel Tzvi Laber — along with 20 Delaware-chartered corporations and limited liability companies.

In the complaint, PrivatBank claimed billions in losses overall. It also indicated that it would pursue alter-ego liability and corporate veil-piercing claims in the Delaware case, in pursuit of claims of unjust enrichment, civil conspiracy, state fraudulent transfer and violations of Ohio's racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations statute.

The alleged scheme by the individuals and companies involved "had a particularly profound impact" in Delaware, where the allegedly fraud-supporting companies were formed, the suit said, and in Ohio, where cash was used to buy up valuable commercial real estate. Other investments were funneled to cities in Texas, Florida and Kentucky, among others, with activities in more than a dozen states implicated, Law360 said.

The suit accuses all involved of unjust enrichment, fraudulent transfers, civil conspiracy and alter-ego liability.

Joint Stock Commercial Bank PrivatBank is represented by Abrams & Bayliss LLP, and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, Law360 said.

Ukraine's government, at the recommendation of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and former shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of whom at that time were Kolomoisky and Boholiubov, on December 18, 2016 decided to nationalize PrivatBank, the largest Ukrainian financial institution at the time. The ex-owners of the bank consider the nationalization, as a result of which they had completely lost their shares, to be illegal, whereas PrivatBank and the state demand additional compensation from them for damage. At present, the parties are engaged in litigation both in Ukraine and in foreign jurisdictions.