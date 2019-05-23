Economy

11:50 23.05.2019

PrivatBank files suit against Kolomoisky in U.S.

2 min read
PrivatBank files suit against Kolomoisky in U.S.

Ukraine's PrivatBank has filed a lawsuit with Delaware Court of Chancery (the United States) against former co-owner of the bank Ihor Kolomoisky.

According to a posting of the court's website, the civil lawsuit was filed on May 21, 2019.

No information when the lawsuit could be heard by judges is available on the website.

According to Law360 ezine, among defenders is also second largest former co-owner of the bank Hennadiy Boholiubov and their investment companies. PrivatBank is accusing the two of siphoning away billions and laundering some of it through Delaware-chartered shell companies that bought up factories and commercial real estate around the United States.

According to Law360, also named were three "agents" of the scheme — Mordechai Korf, Chaim Schochet and Uriel Tzvi Laber — along with 20 Delaware-chartered corporations and limited liability companies.

In the complaint, PrivatBank claimed billions in losses overall. It also indicated that it would pursue alter-ego liability and corporate veil-piercing claims in the Delaware case, in pursuit of claims of unjust enrichment, civil conspiracy, state fraudulent transfer and violations of Ohio's racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations statute.

The alleged scheme by the individuals and companies involved "had a particularly profound impact" in Delaware, where the allegedly fraud-supporting companies were formed, the suit said, and in Ohio, where cash was used to buy up valuable commercial real estate. Other investments were funneled to cities in Texas, Florida and Kentucky, among others, with activities in more than a dozen states implicated, Law360 said.

The suit accuses all involved of unjust enrichment, fraudulent transfers, civil conspiracy and alter-ego liability.

Joint Stock Commercial Bank PrivatBank is represented by Abrams & Bayliss LLP, and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, Law360 said.

Ukraine's government, at the recommendation of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and former shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of whom at that time were Kolomoisky and Boholiubov, on December 18, 2016 decided to nationalize PrivatBank, the largest Ukrainian financial institution at the time. The ex-owners of the bank consider the nationalization, as a result of which they had completely lost their shares, to be illegal, whereas PrivatBank and the state demand additional compensation from them for damage. At present, the parties are engaged in litigation both in Ukraine and in foreign jurisdictions.

Tags: #privatbank #united_states #kolomoisky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:03 23.05.2019
NBU will be forced to again declare PrivatBank insolvent if court decision to abolish its nationalization executed

NBU will be forced to again declare PrivatBank insolvent if court decision to abolish its nationalization executed

12:28 22.05.2019
NBU wins refinancing loans lawsuits with Kolomoisky affiliated companies

NBU wins refinancing loans lawsuits with Kolomoisky affiliated companies

15:54 21.05.2019
Court obliges NBU to provide information about refinancing of PrivatBank for 17 year under Kolomoisky's request

Court obliges NBU to provide information about refinancing of PrivatBank for 17 year under Kolomoisky's request

17:55 20.05.2019
Govt contests abolition of PrivatBank nationalization

Govt contests abolition of PrivatBank nationalization

17:53 16.05.2019
Court decisions on PrivatBank do not significantly affect its work – Bank CFO

Court decisions on PrivatBank do not significantly affect its work – Bank CFO

14:41 16.05.2019
Zelensky's advisor sees 'vague' fate for PrivatBank without quick judicial reform

Zelensky's advisor sees 'vague' fate for PrivatBank without quick judicial reform

11:03 16.05.2019
Supreme Court dismisses competition agency's claim seeking to collect UAH 1.3 mln fine from Kolomoisky's companies

Supreme Court dismisses competition agency's claim seeking to collect UAH 1.3 mln fine from Kolomoisky's companies

10:01 16.05.2019
Businessman Kolomoisky reportedly returns to Ukraine – media

Businessman Kolomoisky reportedly returns to Ukraine – media

10:17 13.05.2019
PGO investigating fact of possible interference by Ukraine's president, heads of Justice Ministry, NBU in activities of judges on PrivatBank case

PGO investigating fact of possible interference by Ukraine's president, heads of Justice Ministry, NBU in activities of judges on PrivatBank case

15:35 10.05.2019
Court combines five claims of Kolomoisky against NBU and PrivatBank, will consider them on May 20

Court combines five claims of Kolomoisky against NBU and PrivatBank, will consider them on May 20

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU will be forced to again declare PrivatBank insolvent if court decision to abolish its nationalization executed

EIB issues EUR 200 mln loan to Ukraine

Ukraine could start talks with IMF on long-term program in autumn – World Bank

IMF mission continues working in Ukraine – NBU governor

World Bank affirms Ukraine's GDP growth forecast at 2.7% in 2019

LATEST

EIB issues EUR 200 mln loan to Ukraine

Ukraine could start talks with IMF on long-term program in autumn – World Bank

Šefčovič to visit Moscow on June 13 to set date of talks on gas transit to EU via Ukraine

IMF mission continues working in Ukraine – NBU governor

World Bank affirms Ukraine's GDP growth forecast at 2.7% in 2019

Gas distributors see UAH 40 bln of losses in five years – Regional Gas Company

Appointment of people from Kolomoisky's circle by Zelensky threatening with outflow of investment from Ukraine – Dragon Capital CEO

EBA asking to introduce new national standard for wheat in June

Ukraine exports 45.4 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2018/2019 MY

Universal Bank to raise charter capital by 9.7%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD