Economy

14:17 20.05.2019

Ukraine to maintain macrofinancial stability without new tranche from IMF – Zelensky's advisor

1 min read
Ukraine to maintain macrofinancial stability without new tranche from IMF – Zelensky's advisor

Ukraine in the short-term outlook will be able to maintain macrofinancial stability without a new tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), although in the long-term outlook the country needs to continue cooperation with the IMF, Executive Director of Blazer International Foundation and Volodymyr Zelensky's advisor for macroeconomic policy Oleh Ustenko has said.

"To cover payments on loan bonds, we have reserves of the Single Treasury's account and a "safety cushion" in the form of more than $20 billion of forex reserves. Ukraine cannot now enter the foreign markets for borrowing capital. They are expensive for us. You will have to pay about 10% per annum," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, Ustenko said that the lack of cooperation with the IMF will not allow raising funds from the European Union and the World Bank.

"However, as soon as the country enters the stage of the negotiation process on the opening of a new program, this will already be a positive signal and a window of opportunity may appear again on foreign markets," Ustenko said.

Tags: #zelensky #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:10 20.05.2019
Zelensky says cease-fire in Donbas is first priority

Zelensky says cease-fire in Donbas is first priority

13:09 20.05.2019
Ukraine, IMF could agree on new program after parliamentary election – Zelensky's advisor

Ukraine, IMF could agree on new program after parliamentary election – Zelensky's advisor

12:51 20.05.2019
U.S. Secretary of Energy Perry: Zelensky's speech was very impressive and extremely powerful

U.S. Secretary of Energy Perry: Zelensky's speech was very impressive and extremely powerful

12:20 20.05.2019
Business society was ready for political changes – EBA Executive Director

Business society was ready for political changes – EBA Executive Director

10:59 20.05.2019
Zelensky dissolves Rada

Zelensky dissolves Rada

10:47 20.05.2019
Zelensky takes office as Ukrainian president

Zelensky takes office as Ukrainian president

10:44 20.05.2019
Zelensky swears his allegiance to Ukrainian people

Zelensky swears his allegiance to Ukrainian people

17:21 18.05.2019
Zelensky team wants to conduct "state audit" in first 100 days – Stefanchuk

Zelensky team wants to conduct "state audit" in first 100 days – Stefanchuk

14:13 18.05.2019
No matter how long our path on returning Crimea is, we will go it along with Crimean Tatars - Zelensky on anniversary of Crimean Tatars' deportation

No matter how long our path on returning Crimea is, we will go it along with Crimean Tatars - Zelensky on anniversary of Crimean Tatars' deportation

13:26 18.05.2019
Energy resources in Ukraine need to be transferred from politics to economy, presence of state in human life to be reduced – Zelensky's advisor

Energy resources in Ukraine need to be transferred from politics to economy, presence of state in human life to be reduced – Zelensky's advisor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, IMF could agree on new program after parliamentary election – Zelensky's advisor

Poroshenko signs bill introducing 'green' auctions

Court decisions on PrivatBank do not significantly affect its work – Bank CFO

IFC places debut issue of bonds worth UAH 1.35 bln at 15.75%

New electricity market should be launched from July 1 – Energy ministry

LATEST

Poroshenko signs bill introducing 'green' auctions

Nova Poshta launches innovative sorting terminal in Khmelnytsky

Rada ready to make decisions on power market, including transfer of market launch, but govt should initiate this

Ukrainian startup SolarGaps wins tender for energy transition solutions in Munich

Court decisions on PrivatBank do not significantly affect its work – Bank CFO

IFC places debut issue of bonds worth UAH 1.35 bln at 15.75%

Cabinet approves draft amicable agreement between Ukrtransbud, Naftogaz

Zelensky's advisor sees 'vague' fate for PrivatBank without quick judicial reform

New electricity market should be launched from July 1 – Energy ministry

Russia could halt gas transit via Ukraine even without launch of Nord Stream 2 – Naftogaz chief

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD