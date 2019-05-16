Naftogaz eurobonds could be issued by September, waiting for Ukraine to enter market late May-early June – Naftogaz chief

Chairman of the Executive Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev has said that eurobonds could be issued by September and expressed the hope that the entry to the market could happen at the end of May, he said at the Ukraine: Game of Thrones: Final Season? international investment conference organized by Concorde Capital in Kyiv on Thursday.

"Maybe, we will consider the feasibility of this entry closer to September," he said.

Kobolev added that now the "window" for the placement of eurobonds for Naftogaz has closed.

According to him, the decision of Naftogaz to issue eurobonds will also depend on the success of entering the Ukrainian market, which is expected late May or early June this year.