Court obliges providers to block access to website providing services on exchange of e-money banned in Ukraine

The National Commission for Communications and Informatization Regulation (NCCR) has notified providers about a ruling of Kyiv's Sviatoshynsky district court, which obliges all telecommunications operators and providers, listed in the register on the website of the commission, to block access of users to vilkov.com website, which exchanges e-money.

"To seize intellectual property rights that arise for Internet users using the website vilkov.com by obliging Internet providers ... operators, telecom providers listed in the register on the official website of the commission, close to access to it," the commission said on its website, citing the relevant court order.

The specified site provides services for the exchange/purchase/sale of electronic money, their withdrawal to the cards of Ukrainian and Russian banks, cash transactions with PayPal prohibited in Ukraine WebMoney, Yandex.Money, as well as BitCoin, AdvencedCash and PerfectMoney systems.

As indicated on the website to be blocked, there are offline offices in Cherkasy, Kyiv and Lviv for the Vilkov company. The website of the company, according to the indicated data, has existed since 2006.