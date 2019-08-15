Economy

12:37 15.08.2019

Court obliges providers to block access to website providing services on exchange of e-money banned in Ukraine

1 min read
Court obliges providers to block access to website providing services on exchange of e-money banned in Ukraine

The National Commission for Communications and Informatization Regulation (NCCR) has notified providers about a ruling of Kyiv's Sviatoshynsky district court, which obliges all telecommunications operators and providers, listed in the register on the website of the commission, to block access of users to vilkov.com website, which exchanges e-money.

"To seize intellectual property rights that arise for Internet users using the website vilkov.com by obliging Internet providers ... operators, telecom providers listed in the register on the official website of the commission, close to access to it," the commission said on its website, citing the relevant court order.

The specified site provides services for the exchange/purchase/sale of electronic money, their withdrawal to the cards of Ukrainian and Russian banks, cash transactions with PayPal prohibited in Ukraine WebMoney, Yandex.Money, as well as BitCoin, AdvencedCash and PerfectMoney systems.

As indicated on the website to be blocked, there are offline offices in Cherkasy, Kyiv and Lviv for the Vilkov company. The website of the company, according to the indicated data, has existed since 2006.

Tags: #nccr #e_money #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:14 15.08.2019
Court obliges NABU to open case about possible abuse of power by prosecutor general

Court obliges NABU to open case about possible abuse of power by prosecutor general

18:00 14.08.2019
Court upholds maximum prison term for Zaitseva, Dronov accused of road accident in Kharkiv

Court upholds maximum prison term for Zaitseva, Dronov accused of road accident in Kharkiv

10:06 12.08.2019
Court detains ex-member of NCER Yevdokymov for two months with right to UAH 2 mln bail

Court detains ex-member of NCER Yevdokymov for two months with right to UAH 2 mln bail

13:48 10.08.2019
Court obliges NABU to open case against SBU head Hrytsak, his first deputy

Court obliges NABU to open case against SBU head Hrytsak, his first deputy

15:14 09.08.2019
NABU asking PGO to transfer Kyiv's district administrative court judges case to investigation by bureau

NABU asking PGO to transfer Kyiv's district administrative court judges case to investigation by bureau

17:50 07.08.2019
Frontera contesting in court decision of PSA commission on Dolphin deposit

Frontera contesting in court decision of PSA commission on Dolphin deposit

11:15 05.08.2019
Communist Party, Symonenko seeking to annul Justice Ministry's order about party's incompliance with decommunization law

Communist Party, Symonenko seeking to annul Justice Ministry's order about party's incompliance with decommunization law

17:05 03.08.2019
Head of Kyiv's district administrative court, three more judges served notice of suspicion

Head of Kyiv's district administrative court, three more judges served notice of suspicion

18:26 02.08.2019
Court orders SBI to open case on Parliament Speaker Parubiy's possible meddling in election commission's work

Court orders SBI to open case on Parliament Speaker Parubiy's possible meddling in election commission's work

11:29 02.08.2019
Ukrainian National Remembrance Institute appeals renaming Bandera, Shukhevych boulevards in Kyiv

Ukrainian National Remembrance Institute appeals renaming Bandera, Shukhevych boulevards in Kyiv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz wants to recover $3 bln from Gazprom at the end of 2020 – Vitrenko

Govt decision to supply gas to Luhansk TPP at low price to cost UAH 120-300 mln every month to Naftogaz, budget – Naftogaz

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q2 accelerates to 4.6%

Ukraine's Finance Ministry expects NBU to update hryvnia forex rate forecast before drafting budget

Low inflation will be observed in next month or two – Danylyshyn

LATEST

Naftogaz gives up idea of splitting Ukrnafta – Vitrenko

Naftogaz wants to recover $3 bln from Gazprom at the end of 2020 – Vitrenko

Ukrnafta's minority shareholders give up right to appoint CEO in exchange for forming supervisory board with independent directors – Vitrenko

Govt decision to supply gas to Luhansk TPP at low price to cost UAH 120-300 mln every month to Naftogaz, budget – Naftogaz

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q2 accelerates to 4.6%

President's representative Gerus asks Cabinet to stop implementation of Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

Ukraine's Finance Ministry expects NBU to update hryvnia forex rate forecast before drafting budget

Ryanair starts flying from Odesa to Budapest on Oct 29

Cabinet obliges recipients of international technical assistance to publish information about it

Government approves new version of PrivatBank's bylaws

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD