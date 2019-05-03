Poroshenko, Lagarde discuss financial situation in Ukraine, express concern about situation with PrivatBank

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has held a telephone conversation with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde, during which they discussed the financial situation in Ukraine and the need for the further implementation of reforms.

"The head of state thanked the managing director of the IMF for the continuous support of reforms in Ukraine, which have already begun to bring positive results and stimulate economic growth," the press service of the Ukrainian president said.

Lagarde noted macrofinancial stability in Ukraine and the successful functioning of the country's banking system.

"At the same time, concern was expressed about the situation with judicial processes in Ukraine with the aim of returning PrivatBank to private ownership, which could jeopardize the financial stability of the state," the report said.

Lagarde also stressed the importance of ensuring the independence of activities of the National Bank of Ukraine.

The IMF managing director assured of the readiness to develop cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF, and also urged to continue the reform process based on the achievements over the past five years.