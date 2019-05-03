South Korea's Hyundai interested in building subway in Kharkiv

South Korea's Hyundai is interested in a tender of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to build subway in Kharkiv, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry has reported on its website.

Ambassador of South Korea to Ukraine Lee Yang-goo said that Hyundai expressed a desire to take part in the EBRD tender.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan invited South Korea's representatives to study the opportunities of placing the facilities of Hyundai in the country.

"We consider Hyundai as a potential partner for the production of electric cars in Ukraine. The Hyundai electric car line is very interesting and competitive. The market in Ukraine and Europe is developing rapidly, so this area of cooperation is extremely promising," he said.

According to Omelyan, Hyundai passenger trains have proven themselves well in Ukraine, which is a good basis for further negotiations between Ukrzaliznytsia and the South Korean company to expand cooperation.

As reported, almost all owners of property in the zone of subway construction in Kharkiv gave their official consent to sell their property.

The EBRD, together with the European Investment Bank (EIB), is financing an investment project in the amount of EUR 160 million to expand the Kharkiv subway. The money was allocated for the construction of the Derzhavynska and Odeska stations, the Oleksiyivske depot, and also for the purchase of 85 wagons.