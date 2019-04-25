Economy

14:31 25.04.2019

NBU affirms forecast for GDP growth and inflation for 2019-2021

Real GDP growth in Ukraine in 2019 will slow down to 2.5%, and in 2020-2021 will accelerate to 2.9% and 3.7% respectively, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has affirmed its forecast.

According to its data, the estimate of inflation for this period also remained unchanged: 6.3% this year and 5% in each of 2020-2021.

At the same time, the NBU slightly raised its forecast for nominal GDP: for the current year from UAH 3.965 trillion to UAH 3.97 trillion, for 2020 from UAH 4.336 trillion to UAH 4.342 trillion.

According to its updated estimates, underlying inflation in 2020 will be 3.7% but not 3.6% as the regulator expected earlier, but the forecast for underlying inflation for 2019 and 2021 was kept at the same level of 5% and 3.7% respectively.

As reported, Ukraine's GDP growth in 2018 accelerated to 3.3%, while inflation slowed down to 9.8%.

