Ukraine, Slovakia ready to increase goods turnover to $1.5 bln a year

Ukraine and Slovakia could boost mutual goods turnover to $1.5 billion a year from current almost $1.4 billion. The issue was discussed at a meeting of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and his Slovakian counterpart Peter Pellegrini.

"It is pleasant to note the growth of bilateral trade in the past year by almost 18%. But this is not enough: let's define the task to reach $1.5 billion in 2019," the website of the Ukrainian government quoted Groysman.

The prime minister also said that Slovakia is among the top 20 trade partners of Ukraine among the EU countries.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Slovakia shares the arguments of Ukrainian colleagues and is ready to fully promote further integration of Ukraine into the European Union and NATO.

Separately, the heads of government discussed the development of the Ukrainian diaspora living in Slovakia.

The meeting of Groysman and Pellegrini was held in Bratislava on Tuesday, April 16, during the visit of the prime minister of Ukraine to Slovakia.