Economy

12:46 16.04.2019

Kyiv's business court postpones hearing of Kolomoisky's claim seeking to return PrivatBank's shares for May 7

3 min read
Kyiv's business court postpones hearing of Kolomoisky's claim seeking to return PrivatBank's shares for May 7

Kyiv's business court has announced a break until May 7, 2019 in the case opened under a claim of former shareholders in PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments Ltd. seeking to declare invalid the agreement to sell and purchase of this bank signed on December 21, 2016 between the Finance Ministry and persons who were shareholders in the bank, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported.

As reported, at a hearing on April 9, 2019, the claimants asked to expand the list of their claims with a clause about the return of shares in PrivatBank to them and the court accepted the petition. The court rejected a petition of the Finance Ministry, which asked to leave the lawsuit without hearing. The ministry said that the materials of the case do not have any proofs that Kolomoisky and Triantal have ownership right to the shares of PrivatBank, any confirmation of the legal competence of Triantal Investments Ltd. and powers of persons acted on behalf of claimants who signed the lawsuit.

The government of Ukraine at the suggestion of the National Bank of Ukraine and the former shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of whom at that time were Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, on December 18, 2016 decided to nationalize this largest Ukrainian financial institution.

The business court of Kyiv at the second attempt at the end of February 2019 accepted a claim of Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments Ltd. earlier holding 41.6572% and 16.5748% of shares in PrivatBank seeking to declare invalid the contract on the sale and purchase of this bank signed by the Finance Ministry and all persons being then the shareholders in the bank on December 21, 2016. The court also satisfied the petition of the plaintiffs and subpoenaed the specified sales contract from the defendants (the Finance Ministry, the Deposit Guarantee Fund and state-owned Ukrgasbank). The document was to be presented before March 26.

Last week, the district administrative court of Kyiv announced a break until April 18, 2019 in the case under a lawsuit of Kolomoisky on the nationalization of PrivatBank against the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market of Ukraine. In accordance with the basis of court decisions, the proceedings in this administrative case were opened by a court ruling of June 14, 2017. PrivatBank and the Ministry of Finance are also involved in the case as third parties.

Tags: #ukraine #kyiv #court #kolomoisky #privatbank #finance_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:31 17.04.2019
Poroshenko says he doesn't intend to dismiss Poltorak, Klimkin after elections

Poroshenko says he doesn't intend to dismiss Poltorak, Klimkin after elections

16:14 16.04.2019
Groysman proposes that Slovak premier study creation of multimodal logistics centers in two countries

Groysman proposes that Slovak premier study creation of multimodal logistics centers in two countries

14:42 16.04.2019
Ukraine, Slovakia ready to increase goods turnover to $1.5 bln a year

Ukraine, Slovakia ready to increase goods turnover to $1.5 bln a year

14:00 16.04.2019
Gazprom increases gas transit across Ukraine by 25% over repairs of Yamal-Europe pipeline – Naftogaz

Gazprom increases gas transit across Ukraine by 25% over repairs of Yamal-Europe pipeline – Naftogaz

13:23 16.04.2019
Three suspects in murder of jeweler in Kyiv arrested for two months

Three suspects in murder of jeweler in Kyiv arrested for two months

12:34 16.04.2019
Ukrainian troops repel enemy special forces group's attack in Donbas

Ukrainian troops repel enemy special forces group's attack in Donbas

12:30 16.04.2019
Ukraine is at the forefront of struggle for democracy

Ukraine is at the forefront of struggle for democracy

12:02 16.04.2019
Poroshenko: Second round of presidential election will not be disrupted

Poroshenko: Second round of presidential election will not be disrupted

11:52 16.04.2019
French ambassador to Ukraine upset by political expert Berezovets' joke about Notre Dame fire

French ambassador to Ukraine upset by political expert Berezovets' joke about Notre Dame fire

11:24 16.04.2019
Savchenko, Ruban released from custody, pretrial confinement term not extended

Savchenko, Ruban released from custody, pretrial confinement term not extended

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Groysman proposes that Slovak premier study creation of multimodal logistics centers in two countries

Ukraine, Slovakia ready to increase goods turnover to $1.5 bln a year

Gazprom increases gas transit across Ukraine by 25% over repairs of Yamal-Europe pipeline – Naftogaz

Court postpones case on grounds for PrivatBank nationalization until April 22

Poroshenko signs bankruptcy code

LATEST

Court postpones case on grounds for PrivatBank nationalization until April 22

Volodymyr-Volynsky poultry farm to invest EUR 38 mln in building processing facilities

Voda Donbasu refuses settling issue of illegal electricity consumption

Ukraine's most expensive brands revealed - rating

Poroshenko signs bankruptcy code

S & P affirms ratings on Ukraine at 'B-/B'

Income of local budgets up to UAH 60.4 bln in Q1, 2019 –Zubko

Germany to issue extra EUR 85 mln for building premises for IDPs, social projects in Donbas

Interpipe could issue eurobonds for $330 mln as part of debt restructuring

Ukrnafta increases production of oil by 6.4%, gas by 12.9% in March

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD