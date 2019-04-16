Kyiv's business court postpones hearing of Kolomoisky's claim seeking to return PrivatBank's shares for May 7

Kyiv's business court has announced a break until May 7, 2019 in the case opened under a claim of former shareholders in PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments Ltd. seeking to declare invalid the agreement to sell and purchase of this bank signed on December 21, 2016 between the Finance Ministry and persons who were shareholders in the bank, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported.

As reported, at a hearing on April 9, 2019, the claimants asked to expand the list of their claims with a clause about the return of shares in PrivatBank to them and the court accepted the petition. The court rejected a petition of the Finance Ministry, which asked to leave the lawsuit without hearing. The ministry said that the materials of the case do not have any proofs that Kolomoisky and Triantal have ownership right to the shares of PrivatBank, any confirmation of the legal competence of Triantal Investments Ltd. and powers of persons acted on behalf of claimants who signed the lawsuit.

The government of Ukraine at the suggestion of the National Bank of Ukraine and the former shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of whom at that time were Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, on December 18, 2016 decided to nationalize this largest Ukrainian financial institution.

The business court of Kyiv at the second attempt at the end of February 2019 accepted a claim of Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments Ltd. earlier holding 41.6572% and 16.5748% of shares in PrivatBank seeking to declare invalid the contract on the sale and purchase of this bank signed by the Finance Ministry and all persons being then the shareholders in the bank on December 21, 2016. The court also satisfied the petition of the plaintiffs and subpoenaed the specified sales contract from the defendants (the Finance Ministry, the Deposit Guarantee Fund and state-owned Ukrgasbank). The document was to be presented before March 26.

Last week, the district administrative court of Kyiv announced a break until April 18, 2019 in the case under a lawsuit of Kolomoisky on the nationalization of PrivatBank against the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market of Ukraine. In accordance with the basis of court decisions, the proceedings in this administrative case were opened by a court ruling of June 14, 2017. PrivatBank and the Ministry of Finance are also involved in the case as third parties.