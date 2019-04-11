Privat24 clients buy $8.9 mln, sell $8.5 mln via online currency exchange service in April

Privat24's customers bought $8.9 million and sold $8.5 million through the online currency exchange service for the ten days of April, according to a press release from PrivatBank.

According to the report, customers also bought EUR 2.3 million and sold EUR 2.5 million.

The average amount of a currency purchase transaction through Privat24 is $179, sales some $117.

According to the report, PrivatBank established new non-cash rates for customers who buy currency online through Privat24 or pay by card in foreign online stores. The cashless exchange rates for U.S. dollars and euros became more profitable than the rates at the bank's cash desks: on April 11 one can buy dollars at the exchange rate of UAH 27.05/$1 at the cash desk and UAH 27.027 per $1 through Privat24.