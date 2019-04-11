Economy

15:52 11.04.2019

Privat24 clients buy $8.9 mln, sell $8.5 mln via online currency exchange service in April

1 min read
Privat24 clients buy $8.9 mln, sell $8.5 mln via online currency exchange service in April

Privat24's customers bought $8.9 million and sold $8.5 million through the online currency exchange service for the ten days of April, according to a press release from PrivatBank.

According to the report, customers also bought EUR 2.3 million and sold EUR 2.5 million.

The average amount of a currency purchase transaction through Privat24 is $179, sales some $117.

According to the report, PrivatBank established new non-cash rates for customers who buy currency online through Privat24 or pay by card in foreign online stores. The cashless exchange rates for U.S. dollars and euros became more profitable than the rates at the bank's cash desks: on April 11 one can buy dollars at the exchange rate of UAH 27.05/$1 at the cash desk and UAH 27.027 per $1 through Privat24.

Tags: #privatbank #currency #exchange #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:04 11.04.2019
Ukrnafta increases production of oil by 6.4%, gas by 12.9% in March

Ukrnafta increases production of oil by 6.4%, gas by 12.9% in March

16:17 11.04.2019
Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded on Thursday

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded on Thursday

16:06 11.04.2019
PM Groysman optimistic about Ukraine's future after presidential elections

PM Groysman optimistic about Ukraine's future after presidential elections

15:33 11.04.2019
Poroshenko to receive Ukrainian Security Service report on reasonability of Medvedchuk's involvement in captives swap talks

Poroshenko to receive Ukrainian Security Service report on reasonability of Medvedchuk's involvement in captives swap talks

14:54 11.04.2019
Air defense remains priority for Ukraine

Air defense remains priority for Ukraine

14:23 11.04.2019
Russia preparing for full-scale war in Europe, Ukraine will be first bridgehead

Russia preparing for full-scale war in Europe, Ukraine will be first bridgehead

13:36 11.04.2019
Vote-buying attempts continuing before 2nd round of presidential election in Ukraine

Vote-buying attempts continuing before 2nd round of presidential election in Ukraine

11:58 11.04.2019
Ze!Team offers conducting debates with Poroshenko via video link

Ze!Team offers conducting debates with Poroshenko via video link

11:09 11.04.2019
Kyivstar expands 4G network to cover 58% of Ukrainian population in one year

Kyivstar expands 4G network to cover 58% of Ukrainian population in one year

11:08 11.04.2019
Two Russian police officers seek political asylum in Ukraine

Two Russian police officers seek political asylum in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fitch upgrades Metinvest to 'B+', outlook stable

IMF expects reduction of Ukraine's state debt to GDP ratio to 62% in 2019

Govt expands list of banned goods from Russia

NBU delegation leaves for IMF meeting in Washington on Wednesday

World Bank estimates remittances to Ukraine in 2018 at record high $14 bln

LATEST

Minsk expecting proposals on price of Russian gas starting in 2020 to be ready by April 30 - deputy PM

Fitch upgrades Metinvest to 'B+', outlook stable

IMF expects reduction of Ukraine's state debt to GDP ratio to 62% in 2019

Repeated tender to privatize Centrenergo to be announced on May 16

Govt expands list of banned goods from Russia

Ukrtelecom to invest UAH 270 mln in fiber optic Internet network with help of SID Bank

NBU delegation leaves for IMF meeting in Washington on Wednesday

Naftogaz chief calls on market players to create gas reserve stocks

Horizon Capital's EEGF III becomes minority shareholder in Dobrobut medical chain

Kyiv's business court postpones hearing of Kolomoisky's lawsuit seeking to return shares in PrivatBank for April 16

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD