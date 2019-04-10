Repeated tender to privatize Centrenergo to be announced on May 16

The State Property Fund (SPF) of Ukraine could announce a tender to sell 78.289% of shares in PJSC Centrenergo on May 16, 2019, according to supporting documents to the draft government resolution passed at the government meeting on the extension of the term for placing shares of the company until September 30, 2019, a copy of which has been sent to Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, the SPF gained grounds for extending the terms of selling Centrenergo at the same price. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine passed resolution No. 224 on February 20, 2019 on the approval of the updated methods for appraising property, according to which the conclusion on the value of a facility targeted for privatization is effective for 18 months after the date of the appraisal, while earlier the validity period was 12 months.

On October 29, 2018, the SPF announced a tender to sell a 78.289% stake in PJSC Centrenergo at a starting price of UAH 5.985 billion. The tender was scheduled for December 13, 2018. The tender was to be held in the presence of at least two bidders, one of whom is a foreign one.

On December 11, acting SPF Head Vitaliy Trubarov said that the tender will not take place, as the two bidders were not allowed to participate in the tender, as the documents submitted by them did not comply with requirements of the legislation.

Centrenergo operates the Vuhlehirska, Zmiyivska and Trypilska thermal power plants, which have a total installed capacity of 7.69 gigawatts.