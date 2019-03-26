Economy

12:11 26.03.2019

Poroshenko declares UAH 83.5 mln dividends in March

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in March declared UAH 83.5 million of dividends received from his investment fund.

According to a report on significant changes in the property status, filed to the register of e-declarations on March 22, Poroshenko received a total of UAH 38.5 million in dividends from PJSC Prime Asset Capital investment fund, whose beneficiary he is.

In addition, the head of state in the report submitted on March 1 indicated UAH 45 million dividends, which he received from the same company.

Poroshenko received almost UAH 1 million in interest from International Investment Bank he owns.

In addition, he got about UAH 81 million in the form of refunds for the purchase of government domestic loan bonds.

Tags: #dividends #poroshenko #president #ukraine #declaration
Interfax-Ukraine
