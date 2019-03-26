Poroshenko declares UAH 83.5 mln dividends in March

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in March declared UAH 83.5 million of dividends received from his investment fund.

According to a report on significant changes in the property status, filed to the register of e-declarations on March 22, Poroshenko received a total of UAH 38.5 million in dividends from PJSC Prime Asset Capital investment fund, whose beneficiary he is.

In addition, the head of state in the report submitted on March 1 indicated UAH 45 million dividends, which he received from the same company.

Poroshenko received almost UAH 1 million in interest from International Investment Bank he owns.

In addition, he got about UAH 81 million in the form of refunds for the purchase of government domestic loan bonds.