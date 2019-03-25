Economy

18:33 25.03.2019

Cost of farmland rent could grow fivefold – Poroshenko

2 min read
Cost of farmland rent could grow fivefold – Poroshenko

The cost of farmland rent could increase fivefold, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko forecasts.

"Now the state leases its land plots twice as expensive as peasants. In 2017, the strategy of rational management of state agricultural land resources was adopted and the lease of state agricultural land should be carried out only through open auctions with single starting conditions. We must extend these standards and requirements to the land belonging to peasants. Only open auctions with single starting conditions can abolish the domination of major tenants. Due to the correct reforms, we can increase the cost of land lease in Ukraine by five times. This will be a fair position. In this way, we will increase the well-being of our peasants significantly," Poroshenko noted.

According to him, over the past few years the average rental rate for agricultural land has increased from 3% to 10% of the monetary value of land, but is still too low.

"We need to raise the cost of land rent. In order to raise the living standards. On average, EUR 52 per hectare leased by citizens-holders of shares. This is simply an unrealistic price of land lease in Europe. In Lithuania, it is EUR 81. Why don't we pay the farmer his honest rental price?" the head of state stressed.

Tags: #poroshenko #grow
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:56 25.03.2019
Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

09:52 25.03.2019
Poroshenko says he is ready to accept any choice of Ukrainian people

Poroshenko says he is ready to accept any choice of Ukrainian people

14:32 23.03.2019
Poroshenko says he is ready to accept any choice of Ukrainian people

Poroshenko says he is ready to accept any choice of Ukrainian people

13:33 23.03.2019
By joining NATO, Ukraine will reduce defense spending, increase security level, end Donbas conflict – Poroshenko

By joining NATO, Ukraine will reduce defense spending, increase security level, end Donbas conflict – Poroshenko

12:58 23.03.2019
Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

18:13 21.03.2019
European Parliament to hold debates on 5th anniversary of Crimea's occupation – Poroshenko

European Parliament to hold debates on 5th anniversary of Crimea's occupation – Poroshenko

16:39 21.03.2019
Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

14:53 21.03.2019
Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

11:29 21.03.2019
Poroshenko should either receive confirmation of Lutsenko's statement about Yovanovitch's list or sack Lutsenko – Syroyid

Poroshenko should either receive confirmation of Lutsenko's statement about Yovanovitch's list or sack Lutsenko – Syroyid

13:01 20.03.2019
Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV successfully completes test flight in Ukraine

Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV successfully completes test flight in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine offers EU consumers 12 bcm of space to rent in underground gas storage facilities

Quarter of members of NBU monetary policy committee propose cutting key policy rate in March – NBU

VR Capital identifying investment opportunities in Ukraine's wind power sector

Naftogaz buys gas in EU in March at price 6-13% lower than Gazprom's price announced by Medvedchuk

Ukraine imports gas for $56.8 mln in Jan – statistics

LATEST

Ukraine offers EU consumers 12 bcm of space to rent in underground gas storage facilities

Quarter of members of NBU monetary policy committee propose cutting key policy rate in March – NBU

ICU seeks to launch unsorted solid household waste treatment plant using innovative solution in Zhytomyr by late 2019

Ukroboronprom's Lviv Radio Repair Plant accelerating works to restore air defense weapons of Ukrainian Armed Forces

VR Capital identifying investment opportunities in Ukraine's wind power sector

Naftogaz buys gas in EU in March at price 6-13% lower than Gazprom's price announced by Medvedchuk

Supreme Court cancels decision to return Zaporizhia titanium-magnesium plant to state – Group DF

Ukraine imports gas for $56.8 mln in Jan – statistics

GE pleased with cooperation with KCBW, to expand localization of locomotive production

Naftogaz looking for auditor to prepare for issuing eurobonds

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD