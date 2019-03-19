Economy

10:04 19.03.2019

NBU: more fraud transactions with payment cards in Ukraine in 2018

1 min read
NBU: more fraud transactions with payment cards in Ukraine in 2018

The share of fraudulent operations with payment cards in Ukraine in 2018 increased to UAH 92 per UAH 1 million of operations from UAH 77 in 2017, Olha Vasileva, the deputy director of the payment systems and innovation development department of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), has said.

"In 2018 statistics on fraudulent transactions grew. In 2018 illegal operations accounted for UAH 92 per UAH 1 million of transactions with payment cards, whereas in 2017 the figure stood at UAH 77. The average bill for illegal operations in 2018 was approximately UAH 2,500, whereas in 2017 some UAH 2,100," the banker said during a round table in Kyiv.

According to her, the Internet, as well as phishing using social engineering methods have the largest share of fraudulent transactions.

The expert stressed the importance of improving the financial literacy of the population to reduce the level of card fraud.

Tags: #nbu #cards #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:45 18.03.2019
Jailed journalist Vyshinsky moved from Kherson to Kyiv on March 14

Jailed journalist Vyshinsky moved from Kherson to Kyiv on March 14

18:38 18.03.2019
Infrastructure Ministry to develop Vietnamese port Lotus as logistics center for Ukrainian goods

Infrastructure Ministry to develop Vietnamese port Lotus as logistics center for Ukrainian goods

15:38 18.03.2019
Some 30,000 people got measles in Ukraine, 11 died from it since beginning of year

Some 30,000 people got measles in Ukraine, 11 died from it since beginning of year

15:22 18.03.2019
Net sale of currency by NBU last week totals $94.5 mln

Net sale of currency by NBU last week totals $94.5 mln

14:42 18.03.2019
Tymoshenko promises to bring Poroshenko, his entourage to justice

Tymoshenko promises to bring Poroshenko, his entourage to justice

14:33 18.03.2019
NATO urges Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine

NATO urges Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine

14:16 18.03.2019
Poroshenko to raise Ukraine-EU power interconnection project at meetings with EU leaders on March 20

Poroshenko to raise Ukraine-EU power interconnection project at meetings with EU leaders on March 20

12:59 18.03.2019
Poroshenko confident of his victory in elections, declaring them 'honest'

Poroshenko confident of his victory in elections, declaring them 'honest'

12:58 18.03.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed amid Donbas hostilities on Monday – Defense ministry

One Ukrainian soldier killed amid Donbas hostilities on Monday – Defense ministry

12:24 18.03.2019
Canadian Foreign Ministry calls on Russia to release political prisoners, lift ban on Mejlis in Crimea

Canadian Foreign Ministry calls on Russia to release political prisoners, lift ban on Mejlis in Crimea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Finance Ministry expects first revision of IMF Stand-By Arrangement in May-June

Infrastructure Ministry to develop Vietnamese port Lotus as logistics center for Ukrainian goods

Net sale of currency by NBU last week totals $94.5 mln

U.S. Jabil invests $16 mln in construction of second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

NBU retains refinancing rate at 18% per annum

LATEST

Finance Ministry expects first revision of IMF Stand-By Arrangement in May-June

Shymkiv: State must attract Ukrainian pharmaceutical producers to the health care reform process

Most financial experts expect no change in speed in reforms after elections – express poll by CFA Society Ukraine

Kyivstar to provide complex business solutions for Metinvest's enterprises

Number of M2M cards in Kyivstar's network reaches 1.5 mln

Kyivvodokanal announces intl tender to reconstruct Bortnychi wastewater treatment plant for $1 bln

Ukraine seeks to make its share of exports to EU reach 50% – Poroshenko

U.S. Jabil invests $16 mln in construction of second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

Finland's support project for Ukrainian school reform provides EUR 6 mln of non-refundable assistance - Education ministry

Naftogaz head foresees decline in price of imported gas below figure regulated by PSO for public in April

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD