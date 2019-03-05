Economy

09:48 05.03.2019

Cabinet will contest court ruling declaring illegal decision on gas prices for public on Tymoshenko's claim

1 min read
Cabinet will contest court ruling declaring illegal decision on gas prices for public on Tymoshenko's claim

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to contest the ruling of Kyiv's District Administrative Court invalidating government resolution No. 315 of April 27, 2016, which, in particular, determines the procedure for setting the price of natural gas for the needs of the population.

"The Cabinet of Ministers will appeal this decision in the prescribed manner," press secretary of the prime minister of Ukraine Vasyl Riabchuk said on Facebook.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that the court ruling in question canceled the decision, which had already terminated.

"Appealed resolution No. 315 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated April 27, 2016 became invalid according to cabinet resolution No. 867 of October 19, 2018 on approval of the provision for imposing special obligations on the natural gas market entities to ensure public interests in the process of functioning of the natural gas market," the expert added.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #court #tymoshenko #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:46 04.03.2019
Administrative court rules Cabinet's decision on gas prices for public unlawful in Tymoshenko suit

Administrative court rules Cabinet's decision on gas prices for public unlawful in Tymoshenko suit

15:34 04.03.2019
Hague tribunal has no jurisdiction to try lawsuits filed by Nazfotaz, others against Russia –Russian Justice Ministry

Hague tribunal has no jurisdiction to try lawsuits filed by Nazfotaz, others against Russia –Russian Justice Ministry

17:53 28.02.2019
Regulator approves draft amendments to GTS code regarding access to pipelines

Regulator approves draft amendments to GTS code regarding access to pipelines

16:52 26.02.2019
Court renders verdict to accused of fatal traffic accident in Kharkiv centre Zaitseva, Dronov to maximum imprisonment terms - 10 years

Court renders verdict to accused of fatal traffic accident in Kharkiv centre Zaitseva, Dronov to maximum imprisonment terms - 10 years

11:31 26.02.2019
Tymoshenko wants to initiate impeachment of the president

Tymoshenko wants to initiate impeachment of the president

18:02 22.02.2019
Case of Omelyan, suspected of illegal enrichment and declaring inaccurate info, sent to court - NABU

Case of Omelyan, suspected of illegal enrichment and declaring inaccurate info, sent to court - NABU

16:11 22.02.2019
Yanukovych's lawyers appeal against treason verdict by Kyiv's Obolonsky court

Yanukovych's lawyers appeal against treason verdict by Kyiv's Obolonsky court

14:22 22.02.2019
Filling gas daily balancing platform with information remain problem – Naftogaz CEO

Filling gas daily balancing platform with information remain problem – Naftogaz CEO

17:32 19.02.2019
Tymoshenko accuses Poroshenko of attempt to bribe 6 mln voters ahead of presidential election

Tymoshenko accuses Poroshenko of attempt to bribe 6 mln voters ahead of presidential election

15:42 18.02.2019
State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

AD

HOT NEWS

Administrative court rules Cabinet's decision on gas prices for public unlawful in Tymoshenko suit

Ukraine pays $444.4 mln to service rescheduled eurobonds

Ukroboronprom ensures import substitution of Russian components by 70% – concern head

Ukraine raises second loan of EUR 529 mln under World Bank guarantee – Finance Ministry

Lukashenko agrees to common currency with Russia with issuing center in St. Petersburg

LATEST

"Укрпошта" пропонує місцевим громадам Київської області тримісячний пілот із відновлення обсягу поштових послуг - Омелян

Ukraine pays $444.4 mln to service rescheduled eurobonds

Ukroboronprom ensures import substitution of Russian components by 70% – concern head

NBU to review criteria for determining systemically important banks

Ukraine raises second loan of EUR 529 mln under World Bank guarantee – Finance Ministry

Lukashenko agrees to common currency with Russia with issuing center in St. Petersburg

Groysman, Dombrovskis discuss terms of second EUR 500 mln tranche under IV program of cooperation with EU

Ukrainian RPC Radiy, U.S. Curtiss-Wright Corporation become strategic partners – Poroshenko

Ukraine signs protocol on fish catch in Azov Sea with Russia

Naftogaz starts process of recovering debts from Gazprom in Luxembourg

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD