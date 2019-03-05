Cabinet will contest court ruling declaring illegal decision on gas prices for public on Tymoshenko's claim

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to contest the ruling of Kyiv's District Administrative Court invalidating government resolution No. 315 of April 27, 2016, which, in particular, determines the procedure for setting the price of natural gas for the needs of the population.

"The Cabinet of Ministers will appeal this decision in the prescribed manner," press secretary of the prime minister of Ukraine Vasyl Riabchuk said on Facebook.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that the court ruling in question canceled the decision, which had already terminated.

"Appealed resolution No. 315 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated April 27, 2016 became invalid according to cabinet resolution No. 867 of October 19, 2018 on approval of the provision for imposing special obligations on the natural gas market entities to ensure public interests in the process of functioning of the natural gas market," the expert added.