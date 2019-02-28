Ukrainian RPC Radiy, U.S. Curtiss-Wright Corporation become strategic partners – Poroshenko

RPC Radiy (Kropyvnytsky) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (the United States) have signed a strategic partnership agreement, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"A strategic partnership agreement was concluded between Radiy and the Curtiss-Wright Corporation (the United States), which provides for joint projects to upgrade the safety systems of nuclear facilities in the United States, using the innovative RadiCS platform," Poroshenko wrote in his microblog on Twitter on Thursday.

RPC Radiy is the leading company in Ukraine that develops and produces I&C systems to provide safe operation at nuclear power plants with VVER -440 and VVER-1000 reactors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a U.S. multisector manufacturer. Previously it was the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States. Over time, from the assembly of aircraft, the company moved to the production of components for technology.