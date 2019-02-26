Economy

09:48 26.02.2019

Pensioners living on minimum pension to have UAH 2,410 compensation for unpaid indexing sums – Poroshenko

Pensioners living on minimum pension will receive compensation for unpaid indexing for 2015-2016 in the amount of UAH 2,410 in March and April, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"In 2015-2016, when the state gave every kopeck of the Pension Fund for building the Armed Forces and defending the state, then the decision was absolutely justified that there was no possibility for indexing pensions... We now found opportunities to return the indexation of 2015-2016 to pensioners and, first of all, to those who has the lowest level of pension – the minimum and below the minimum ones. According to estimates, we have reached the figure of UAH 2,410," Poroshenko said at a meeting in the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Kyiv on Monday.

He said that compensation of pensions applies only to those who as a result of indexing, which will be resumed from March 1, will receive a small amount.

"However, there will be those who receive UAH 800, 900 and 1000 – they do not need to be compensated, and those who receive UAH 100 and 200, they will receive compensation during March and April," Poroshenko said.

Compensation for the unpaid pension indexing in 2015-2016 will be paid in two equal tranches of UAH 1,205 in March and April, Poroshenko said.

The president also recalled that from March 1, pensions will be indexed automatically.

Tags: #compensation #poroshenko #pensions
