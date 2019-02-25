Economy

11:27 25.02.2019

State Special Communication Service confirms security of ProZorro system regarding exposure to unauthorized access

1 min read
The State Special Communication Service of Ukraine has certified the ProZorro e-procurement system, issuing the comprehensive cybersecurity system compliance certificate, according to a posting on the website of the Economic Development and Trade Ministry of Ukraine.

"ProZorro is the first state-owned enterprise to receive a comprehensive cybersecurity system compliance certificate for the system, which is located in the cloud," the press service reported, citing First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Maksym Nefyodov.

As the ministry said, the ProZorro IT-system is located in the cloud of the De Novo Ukrainian data center, which also has the comprehensive cybersecurity system compliance certificate.

There are 95 terabyte files of the ProZorro system in the cloud storage of the data center, and 150 virtual services are operating, the ministry said.

