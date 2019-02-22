Economy

11:59 22.02.2019

SPF signs memo on information exchange with NABU

1 min read
SPF signs memo on information exchange with NABU

The State Property Fund (SPF) has signed a memorandum with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) on cooperation and the exchange of information, Acting Fund Head Vitaliy Trubarov has said.

"The SPF has signed a memorandum of cooperation and information exchange with NABU. In accordance with the memorandum, we will promptly exchange information from databases and registries," Trubarov wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He also clarified that the SPF, in particular, will transmit data to NABU on the facts of violations identified during inspections of state enterprises.

"The law on privatization clearly prohibits the participation of Russian capital and close associates in the privatization of both small and large objects. Information from NABU and their operational assistance will contribute to the transparency of privatization processes, completeness of inspecting potential investors," Trubarov said.

