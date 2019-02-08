Economy

12:02 08.02.2019

Work of Agrarian Fund blocked due to raids by NABU

2 min read
Work of Agrarian Fund blocked due to raids by NABU

Operations of PJSC Agrarian Fund as of morning on February 8, 2019 has been blocked due to raids conducted by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) started in the office of the state-owned company on February 7 at 14:00.

According to the report of the Agrarian Fund, these actions of law enforcement agencies are groundless, and the work of the enterprise will be restored in the near future. Accordingly, there is no doubt that the Agrarian Fund will be able to finance the sowing campaign of 2019 in the planned amount.

"Today's raids in the head office have no basis. Only last year, the Agrarian Fund increased its net profit by 55%, to UAH 147 million. The Finance Ministry should soon decide on sending it in the form of dividends to the national budget of Ukraine. Let me remind you that in 2015, when our team led the Agrarian Fund, its income was UAH 2.9 billion, and today it is almost three times higher – UAH 6.9 billion," Board Chairman of the Agrarian Fund Andriy Radchenko said.

According to him, today's actions of anti-corruption agencies are causing concern, as they threaten not only the work of the state-owned company and the level of dividend income to pay to the state, but also the entire program of support for small and medium-sized farmers in Ukraine.

"Therefore, I have to address today directly to the president, prime minister, profile minister, deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, in particular, the agrarian committee, to promptly intervene the situation that is unfolding today around the Agrarian Fund and take it under personal control," Radchenko said.

NABU detectives February 7 and February 8 raided PJSC Agrarian Fund. According to the NABU, this investigative action is authorized and took place as part of a pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings regarding the fact that Agrarian Fund officials have embezzled more than UAH 240 million during purchasing, storing and packaging fertilizers in 2017-2018.

Tags: #agrarian_fund #raid #nabu
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

00:20 31.01.2019
Ex-head of Ukrkosmos suspected of abuse of office in case of public funds embezzlement - NABU

Ex-head of Ukrkosmos suspected of abuse of office in case of public funds embezzlement - NABU

10:57 25.01.2019
Assistant for deputy suspected of embezzling UAH 93 mln from Ukrzaliznytsia placed on wanted list – NABU

Assistant for deputy suspected of embezzling UAH 93 mln from Ukrzaliznytsia placed on wanted list – NABU

09:13 16.01.2019
Columb Trade accuses taxmen of illegal confiscation of personal property

Columb Trade accuses taxmen of illegal confiscation of personal property

15:32 14.01.2019
Court obliges NABU to investigate possible corruption offense by prosecutor general

Court obliges NABU to investigate possible corruption offense by prosecutor general

12:46 10.01.2019
NABU announces 153 notices of suspicion in Dec

NABU announces 153 notices of suspicion in Dec

19:01 02.01.2019
Ukrainian citizen complains to NABU about president, but court directs Bureau to investigate Prosecutor General Lutsenko

Ukrainian citizen complains to NABU about president, but court directs Bureau to investigate Prosecutor General Lutsenko

12:49 06.12.2018
NABU detains ex-external advisor to SSAU head in 2009-2010 suspected of causing $8 mln loss to SOE Ukrkosmos under Lybid project

NABU detains ex-external advisor to SSAU head in 2009-2010 suspected of causing $8 mln loss to SOE Ukrkosmos under Lybid project

14:43 30.11.2018
Ex-head of fiscal service Prodan declines to testify, SAPO files petition to arrest him with bail option

Ex-head of fiscal service Prodan declines to testify, SAPO files petition to arrest him with bail option

17:47 29.10.2018
Court obliges NABU to start investigation into misuse of funds by Yatsenyuk, Petrenko, and other Justice Ministry officials

Court obliges NABU to start investigation into misuse of funds by Yatsenyuk, Petrenko, and other Justice Ministry officials

15:23 20.10.2018
Sytnyk: no action on NABU audit so far

Sytnyk: no action on NABU audit so far

AD

HOT NEWS

Work of Agrarian Fund blocked due to raids by NABU

NBU predicts growth in money transfers to Ukraine in 2019 to $12.2 bln – NBU council head

Subsidy monetization program for households launched in Ukraine – Poroshenko

Share of export receipts in foreign currency subject to mandatory sale to be reduced to 30% from 50% from March 1

Poroshenko sign law extending moratorium on sale of agricultural land

LATEST

German cement producer HeidelbergCement selling assets in Ukraine – sources

NBU predicts growth in money transfers to Ukraine in 2019 to $12.2 bln – NBU council head

EU could expand quotas for Ukrainian meat – UAC

Ukrlandfarming, Avangard agree on restructuring of UAH 4.4 bln debt to Oschadbank

Subsidy monetization program for households launched in Ukraine – Poroshenko

Ukraine reaching sustainable approach to implementation of reforms — World Bank vice president

Share of export receipts in foreign currency subject to mandatory sale to be reduced to 30% from 50% from March 1

Ukraine's government fires acting Agriculture Minister Martyniuk, appoints Deputy Minister Trofimtseva to replace him

NBU allows repatriation of dividends for 2018 – Churiy

Investment in reconstruction of Vinnytsia airport to be UAH 1 bln, first flight scheduled for late 2019

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD