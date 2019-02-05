Economy

17:45 05.02.2019

Investment in reconstruction of Vinnytsia airport to be UAH 1 bln, first flight scheduled for late 2019

2 min read
Investment in reconstruction of Vinnytsia airport to be UAH 1 bln, first flight scheduled for late 2019

The State Agency for Infrastructure Projects jointly with Infrastructure Ministry has presented a plan on reconstruction of municipal enterprise Vinnytsia International Airport for 2019-2020.

Head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Projects Mykola Bozhko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday that it is planned to spend UAH 2.2 billion on the reconstruction project, including UAH 1.013 billion in 2019 for the first phase of the project.

According to him, the airport modernization project was developed as part of the program to modernize regional airports and the public expertise of the project is now being completed, and the reconstruction of the Vinnytsia International Airport will begin soon.

"We plan to launch the first flight by the end of this year," he said.

The first part of the reconstruction project includes: reconstruction of the runway, partial reconstruction of the apron, lighting, radio and meteorological equipment, cable networks and engineering networks of power supply and communications.

"This will allow us to get a modern, highly optimized international complex. The project is divided into two phases, which will allow, after putting into operation the first phase, to receive a fully operational aerodrome complex, which will be able to accept all types of aircraft of class B, C and, in some cases class D (767-200, 767-300)," Bozhko said.

According to him, this will increase the number of passengers served. He also noted the great potential of the Vinnytsia airport for freight shipments.

According to Bozhko, radio equipment and means of radio navigation will be supplied at the expense of Ukraine's State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE).

Tags: #investment #plans #reconstruction #infrastructure_ministry #vinnytsia_airport
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

12:07 28.01.2019
Ukraine, Norway sign preliminary contracts for $1.5 bln – Groysman

Ukraine, Norway sign preliminary contracts for $1.5 bln – Groysman

15:57 18.01.2019
Some 39 Ukrainian infrastructure projects included in TEN-T Trans-European Transport Network

Some 39 Ukrainian infrastructure projects included in TEN-T Trans-European Transport Network

17:48 15.11.2018
Infrastructure Ministry supports transfer of Mykolaiv railway station to concession

Infrastructure Ministry supports transfer of Mykolaiv railway station to concession

18:48 09.11.2018
China ready to invest in multimodal cargo terminals on Ukraine's border with EU

China ready to invest in multimodal cargo terminals on Ukraine's border with EU

14:40 12.10.2018
Nibulon to invest $19 mln in river terminal in Zaporizhia region

Nibulon to invest $19 mln in river terminal in Zaporizhia region

16:46 10.10.2018
Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv and Vinnytsia lead in investment sector transparency rating - TI Ukraine

Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv and Vinnytsia lead in investment sector transparency rating - TI Ukraine

14:27 10.10.2018
Businessman Khmelnytsky's UFuture seeks to attract up to $150 mln to Bila Tserkva 2 industrial park, create food industry cluster

Businessman Khmelnytsky's UFuture seeks to attract up to $150 mln to Bila Tserkva 2 industrial park, create food industry cluster

14:40 25.09.2018
ICU investment group launches venture investment

ICU investment group launches venture investment

09:39 24.09.2018
PACE to send monitoring mission to Armenia to get facts on its internal political processes

PACE to send monitoring mission to Armenia to get facts on its internal political processes

14:18 18.09.2018
Infrastructure ministry approves financial plan of Ukrainian Danube Navigation for 2019

Infrastructure ministry approves financial plan of Ukrainian Danube Navigation for 2019

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko sign law extending moratorium on sale of agricultural land

Poroshenko enacts food labeling law

Political consultations on FTA between Ukraine and Turkey to be held soon - Klimkin

NBU increases target for purchase of currency to $15 mln a day for H1 2019

Poroshenko signs law on direct purchases by Defense Ministry of imported military products

LATEST

Soltex Capital buys claims to Respublika mall at Dutch auction

KTD Group to launch conveyed assembly of refrigerators at Cherkasy factory in within two months

Ukraine boosts crude oil transit to Europe by 5% in Jan

Food delivery service UberEats launched in Kyiv in test mode

Poroshenko sign law extending moratorium on sale of agricultural land

Poroshenko enacts food labeling law

Ukrtransgaz registers LLC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine

Fitch affirms DTEK Energo's bond at 'C'; expects upgrade AFTER restructuring

Dragon Capital investment group becomes minority shareholder in Ciklum

Energoatom signs contract with Wärtsilä France to buy spare parts for UAH 80 mln after hard tender

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD