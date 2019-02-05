Economy

15:02 05.02.2019

KTD Group to launch conveyed assembly of refrigerators at Cherkasy factory in within two months

3 min read
KTD Group to launch conveyed assembly of refrigerators at Cherkasy factory in within two months

KTD Group, which manufactures household appliances in Ukraine under the Saturn, ST and Laretti brands, plans to launch the conveyed assembly of refrigerators at a factory in Cherkasy in one or two months, President of the KTD Group Oleksandr Hromyko has said.

"We have already launched the pilot manufacture of refrigerators, and in a month or two we are launching an assembly line for 300,000 refrigerators per year. We buy metal from Metinvest," Hromyko said at a round table on labor migration issues in Kyiv on Tuesday .

As was earlier reported, the initial launch of the plant with a gradual increase in output to 300,000 refrigerators annually was scheduled for the summer of 2017, but the deadline was shifted for 2018. Hromyko explained the time was needed to change the project for the incorporation of energy-saving technologies, as the plant is to manufacture A++ and A+++ energy-saving refrigerators.

Then the launch was rescheduled due to the need to resolve all emerging technical issues, especially considering the complexity of production.

Earlier, Hromyko said that Ukrainian manufacturers could replace Chinese factories for European companies, since locating production facilities in Ukraine reduces delivery periods and avoids duties due to the free trade zone with the EU.

"What we lack and what we saw, for example, in Slovakia or Turkey, is certainly the support of the manufacturer by the government. In Slovakia, for example, if I had opened a similar plant and created 500 jobs, I would have had from 30% to 50% of the cost of equipment compensated," he said during the round table.

KTD Group has been working in the home appliances market for over 20 years. It is a major supplier of household appliances of various brands in the European market, and produces some of its goods at factories in China, Turkey and Taiwan. According to its website, during this period, offices were opened in 13 countries, namely in the United Arab Emirates and Tunisia.

The Dragon Capital investment company estimated the group's share in the Ukrainian market of household appliances at 14%.

In 2009, KTD Group opened a Kupava semi-automatic washing machine plant in Kaniv. Then the plant's assortment was expanded to produce various small appliances under the Saturn trademark. The group's second plant is located in Cherkasy, where convectors, heaters, electric furnaces are produced.

In Ukraine, the largest producer of refrigerators was the Nord plant in Donetsk, which had to stop in 2016 as it was unable to work in the occupied area in eastern Ukraine, and it started manufacturing refrigerators to China.

Tags: #cherkasy #ktd_group #factory
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

15:41 29.08.2018
Roshen Corporation invests about UAH 50 mln in Cherkasy zoo

Roshen Corporation invests about UAH 50 mln in Cherkasy zoo

14:36 12.06.2018
Norwegian Scatec Solar to start building 83 MW solar plant in Cherkasy region in 2018

Norwegian Scatec Solar to start building 83 MW solar plant in Cherkasy region in 2018

13:02 10.05.2018
Case on schoolchildren's mass poisoning in Cherkasy opened

Case on schoolchildren's mass poisoning in Cherkasy opened

16:59 08.05.2018
No pollution recorded in Cherkasy, lab tests to be conducted - Groysman

No pollution recorded in Cherkasy, lab tests to be conducted - Groysman

14:09 08.05.2018
Poroshenko instructs to establish causes of children's poisoning in Cherkasy

Poroshenko instructs to establish causes of children's poisoning in Cherkasy

13:08 08.05.2018
Groysman leaves for Cherkasy to clarify circumstances of children's poisoning

Groysman leaves for Cherkasy to clarify circumstances of children's poisoning

17:59 06.03.2017
KTD Group's household appliances plant in Cherkasy will start work in late March

KTD Group's household appliances plant in Cherkasy will start work in late March

18:23 26.09.2016
KTD Group intends to open refrigerator plant in Cherkasy in 2017

KTD Group intends to open refrigerator plant in Cherkasy in 2017

11:42 12.03.2016
Bogdan Corporation and Belarusian MAZ agree to make trucks in Cherkasy

Bogdan Corporation and Belarusian MAZ agree to make trucks in Cherkasy

09:24 08.12.2015
Shokin appoints Cherkasy prosecutor Kryvenko as deputy Anti-Corruption prosecutor

Shokin appoints Cherkasy prosecutor Kryvenko as deputy Anti-Corruption prosecutor

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko sign law extending moratorium on sale of agricultural land

Poroshenko enacts food labeling law

Political consultations on FTA between Ukraine and Turkey to be held soon - Klimkin

NBU increases target for purchase of currency to $15 mln a day for H1 2019

Poroshenko signs law on direct purchases by Defense Ministry of imported military products

LATEST

Investment in reconstruction of Vinnytsia airport to be UAH 1 bln, first flight scheduled for late 2019

Soltex Capital buys claims to Respublika mall at Dutch auction

Ukraine boosts crude oil transit to Europe by 5% in Jan

Food delivery service UberEats launched in Kyiv in test mode

Poroshenko sign law extending moratorium on sale of agricultural land

Poroshenko enacts food labeling law

Ukrtransgaz registers LLC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine

Fitch affirms DTEK Energo's bond at 'C'; expects upgrade AFTER restructuring

Dragon Capital investment group becomes minority shareholder in Ciklum

Energoatom signs contract with Wärtsilä France to buy spare parts for UAH 80 mln after hard tender

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD