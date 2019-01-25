EU mission to evaluate possible joint use of infrastructure projects in Azov Sea region to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 27

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said from January 27 until February 2 a mission from the European Union will be in Ukraine to evaluate the possibility of joint use of a number of infrastructure projects in the Azov Sea region, the so-called Pryazovia.

"According to our agreements, the mission arrives on January 27 and will work until February 2. We need to systematically work and continue the implementation of the strategic task of updating Ukraine and the Azov region," Groysman said during a special meeting on Friday, according to the Cabinet of Minister's press service.

Groysman says the arrival of such a mission was one of the topics of his talks with the EU and German leaders at the end of last year.

"The issue of the Sea of Azov became particularly relevant when Russians began to block our ports and block our economic opportunities accordingly. We agreed, including during the last meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council (in Brussels in December) that our partners would help us implement a number of infrastructure projects," the prime minister said.

He said the six projects include construction of the Zaporizhia-Mariupol highway, electrification and modernization of several railway sections, including the Komysh-Zoria-Volnovakha line.

Groysman said fulfillment of the tasks set fits into the national infrastructure programs corresponds to the goals of industrial development and will contribute to the economic development of the Azov Sea region.

The prime minister instructed Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan and the head of Ukravtodor Slawomir Nowak to meet with the EU mission and ensure the working conditions of the delegation are satisfactory.