Economy

18:06 25.01.2019

EU mission to evaluate possible joint use of infrastructure projects in Azov Sea region to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 27

2 min read
EU mission to evaluate possible joint use of infrastructure projects in Azov Sea region to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 27

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said from January 27 until February 2 a mission from the European Union will be in Ukraine to evaluate the possibility of joint use of a number of infrastructure projects in the Azov Sea region, the so-called Pryazovia.

"According to our agreements, the mission arrives on January 27 and will work until February 2. We need to systematically work and continue the implementation of the strategic task of updating Ukraine and the Azov region," Groysman said during a special meeting on Friday, according to the Cabinet of Minister's press service.

Groysman says the arrival of such a mission was one of the topics of his talks with the EU and German leaders at the end of last year.

"The issue of the Sea of Azov became particularly relevant when Russians began to block our ports and block our economic opportunities accordingly. We agreed, including during the last meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council (in Brussels in December) that our partners would help us implement a number of infrastructure projects," the prime minister said.

He said the six projects include construction of the Zaporizhia-Mariupol highway, electrification and modernization of several railway sections, including the Komysh-Zoria-Volnovakha line.

Groysman said fulfillment of the tasks set fits into the national infrastructure programs corresponds to the goals of industrial development and will contribute to the economic development of the Azov Sea region.

The prime minister instructed Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan and the head of Ukravtodor Slawomir Nowak to meet with the EU mission and ensure the working conditions of the delegation are satisfactory.

Tags: #sea_of_azov #eu #groysman #infrastructure
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Brussels expects clear commitments from Moscow, Kyiv to achieve progress on concluding new contract for transit of Russian gas to EU since 2020

Ukraine interested in respected partner to manage GTS – PM

Sanctions should aim at blocking financial support of Russian economy – PM

EU on Tuesday disburses EUR 500 mln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine

Investment in restoration of Bila Tserkva airport will amount to EUR 59 mln - Infrastructure Ministry

Naftogaz's claims filed to court seeking to refund losses for gas supplies under PSO make no sense

Groysman, Polish FM discuss possibility of equivalent retaliation to Russian aggression, opposition to Nord Stream 2

Ukraine fully uses 10 quotas for duty free exports of food to EU

Merkel to raise Kerch Strait conflict at G20 summit

Groysman to discuss Ukrainian pipeline system, North Stream 2 with German economy minister

LATEST

TIU Canada seeks to buy two solar power plant building projects in Odesa region

Ukraine's state debt grows by 4.77% in U.S. dollars, by 2.17% in hryvnias in Dec 2018 – Finance ministry

Future gas transit agreements with Russia must meet EU legislation, rulings of Arbitration Institute of SCC — Ukrainian FM

Naftogaz early Feb to present unbundling plan with concession – Naftogaz CEO

SPF gains support of EBRD in implementing plans of 'big' privatization in 2019 - Trubarov

Horizon Capital raises $200 mln for EEGF III to invest in Ukraine, Moldova

More than 230 businesses started working in Ukraine since 2014 thanks to foreign investors — Poroshenko

Natural gas reserves sufficient for living through winter — Naftogaz chief

Agreement between NBT, Total, EBRD on Syvash project signed in Davos

TAS Group intends to buy pharmacy business of Kosmo retail chain

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD