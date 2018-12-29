Economy

15:12 29.12.2018

Russia bans estimated $510 mln in imports from Ukraine – Econ Ministry

Russia on Saturday banned imports from Ukraine worth an estimated $510 million in 2018, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said.

Overall merchandise imports by Russia from Ukraine came to $4.912 billion in 2017, it said.

"The import of sanctioned goods – newly prohibited in 2018 – from Ukraine to Russia will in 2018 be worth around $510 million by preliminary estimates," the ministry said.

Imports of the goods banned by Saturday's resolution were worth $468.9 million in 2017.

Tags: #russia #ukraine
