Poroshenko signs amendments to Budget Code

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has signed the law on making amendments to the Budget Code (No 9084).

A statement on the Verkhovna Rada's website says the document was returned with the signature of the president on December 22.

The amendments to the Budget Code were approved by the parliament at second reading on November 22. In particular, the changes allow for agricultural produces to use up to 20% of state funding they receive for purchasing special wagons for transportation of grains and equipment for producing bioethanol and electric energy out of biomasses.

At present, the Budget Code stipulates that 15% of state funding in 2018 and 20% of state funding in 2019 are to be used by agricultural producers to purchase farming equipment from local manufacturers. In the new edition of this norm, "20%" is replaced with "up to 20%."