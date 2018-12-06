Economy

17:02 06.12.2018

Naftogaz pays UAH 8.1 bln in dividends to state budget in Nov

1 min read
Naftogaz pays UAH 8.1 bln in dividends to state budget in Nov

Naftogaz Ukrainy in November transferred UAH 8.1 billion of dividends to the national budget in accordance with the schedule approved by the government, bringing the total amount of their payment this year to more than UAH 21.5 billion.

"The company must pay the balance of UAH 7.9 billion until December 25, 2018," it said in a press release.

Naftogaz noted that, according to the government's decisions, it pays 75% of its net profit for 2017 in dividends, while last year it transferred UAH 13.3 billion to the national budget, which accounts for 50% of its net profit for 2016.

The company's net consolidated profit in 2017 increased by 48.3%, to UAH 39.330 billion, net income by 16.4%, to UAH 187.927 billion.

Tags: #naftogaz
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Naftogaz obliges to design unbundling contract system jointly with Trunk Pipelines of Ukraine by late Jan 2019

Energy Community secretariat director accuses Naftogaz of delaying unbundling, urges to sign agreement in Q1 2019

Gazprom could refuse signing long term contract for gas transit - Naftogaz head

Ukraine imports no Russian gas for three years

Naftogaz top manager expects no surprises after preliminary hearings of Gazprom's appeal against Stockholm arbitration decision

Naftogaz withholds another $3.8 mln of Gazprom's overpayment to offset amounts due under arbitration award

Naftogaz accuses Firtash's gas distribution pipelines operators of sabotaging daily gas balancing

Naftogaz will reduce price of gas for industrial consumers by 17% in Dec

Naftogaz head notes absence of foreign buyers of share in Ukraine's GTS estimated at $14 bln

Naftogaz to sign framework contract to supply gas for UAH 85 bln with Naftogaz Trading

LATEST

Competition agency approves BOCE's application to buy stake in PFTS stock exchange

VEON approves Komarov Kyivstar President

Sugar beet harvest in Ukraine one mln tonnes down in 2018

Ukrainian parliament speaker signs state budget for 2019

NBU registers Ukreximbank banking group

Ukrzaliznytsia limits number of daily trips of express train to Boryspil airport to 21

Medicine supervisor bans turnover of some Indian preparations

U.S. Department of State urges Europe not to go forward with Nord Stream 2

eBay promises to remove products with symbols of "DPR," "LPR" from its website

EBRD, IFC will provide financial aid to modernize Kyiv heating complex

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD