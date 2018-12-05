Economy

12:10 05.12.2018

Ukrzaliznytsia limits number of daily trips of express train to Boryspil airport to 21

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has cut the number of trips of the Kyiv Pasazhyrsky-Darnytsia-Boryspil airport express train from 30 to 21 trips a day in both directions, according to a timetable on the website of the company.

As a result, the interval of express trains at night (from 22:52 to 05:00) is increased to two hours, and the rest of the time is about one hour.

At the same time, from December 9, a schedule is available on the company's website with 30 trips per day in both directions.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia launched an express train to the Boryspil airport on November 30 with a ticket price of UAH 80 with 30 trips per day in each direction.

Ukrzaliznytsia seeks to transport about 3.8 million passengers on the route Kyiv-Boryspil International Airport as early as 2019 and is negotiating the electrification of the track section from Kyiv to the Boryspil international airport.

