Naftogaz top manager expects no surprises after preliminary hearings of Gazprom's appeal against Stockholm arbitration decision

Executive Director of Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko sees no surprises following the results of preliminary hearings on the appeal of PJSC Gazprom (the Russian Federation) against the decision of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce for a surcharge of $4.63 billion for a shortage of gas supply for transit.

"Preliminary hearings in the court of appeals on the decision of the Stockholm arbitration have been completed. Everything is according to the plan, there are no unpleasant surprises, we remain confident in our victory," he wrote on his Facebook page.

As reported, in February 2018 the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce satisfied the claims of Naftogaz Ukrainy against Gazprom for the breach of contractual obligations on transit of Russian gas through Ukraine and obliged Gazprom to pay Naftogaz $4.63 billion for the shortage of agreed volumes of gas for transit.

Thus, following the results of two arbitration disputes between the companies for the supply and transit of gas, Gazprom is obliged to pay Naftogaz $2.56 billion.