Economy

12:55 26.11.2018

No formal legal bans for cooperation of IMF with countries where martial law introduced exist

1 min read
No formal legal bans for cooperation of IMF with countries where martial law introduced exist

 The Resident Representative Office of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine has reserved their position in comments to Interfax-Ukraine on Monday over the possible introduction of martial law in the country until the official decree is published.

However, the office reminded the position about the absence of formal legal bans for continuation of cooperation announced by the resident representative of the IMF in Ukraine.

As for the possible introduction of martial law, the IMF does not have formal legal bans hindering the continuation of cooperation in these conditions, Jerome Vacher, who was Resident Representative of the IMF in Ukraine, said at the end of October 2014.

He then said that the IMF cooperated with some countries, on the territory of which military conflicts were seen.

As reported, on October 19, 2018, the International Monetary Fund and Ukraine had reached an agreement on a new 14-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) that is to replace the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) that was approved in March 2015 and is coming to an end in March 2019. Ukraine expects that the Executive Board of the IMF will approve the decision in December 2018.

Tags: #martial_law #imf
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukrtransgaz says it is ready for introduction of martial law

Pursuing fiscal discipline is key for Ukraine's macrofinancial stability - IMF

IMF assesses forex reserve target for Ukraine at $30 bln

IMF expects adoption of state budget for 2019 to consider new program of support for Ukraine

IMF team to visit Kyiv to discuss draft budget 2019 on Nov 4-9

Poroshenko: certain agreement with IMF on introduction of exit capital tax in Ukraine achieved

Agreement with IMF to help Ukraine strengthen budget, continue reforms - Volker

IMF ready to approve new program for Ukraine after new gas prices reflected in heating tariffs

Ukraine could get $8 bln within new IMF program

IMF Stand-By Arrangement will ensure stability in politically heavy 2019 - Finance Minister

LATEST

Rada cuts excise duties on fruit, berry wines to UAH 0.01 per liter - Ukrsadvynprom

Kyivstar launches Star.Docs e-document flow service

Slovakia always stresses that Nord Stream 2 is political project

London court recognizes PrivatBank claim against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov inconsistent with its jurisdiction, allows appeal

Naftogaz withholds another $3.8 mln of Gazprom's overpayment to offset amounts due under arbitration award

Crown Agents will continue working in Ukraine, sharing its experience

Every kopeck paid by owners of cars with foreign registration must reach Ukrainian pensioners — Poroshenko

Every kopiyka paid by owners of cars with foreign registration must reach Ukrainian pensioners

Finance ministry completing discussion of fiscal service reform concept, want to divide tax and customs

Change of Kuznya on Rybalsky owner entails no reshuffling of company executive bodies

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD