Economy

17:16 23.11.2018

London court recognizes PrivatBank claim against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov inconsistent with its jurisdiction, allows appeal

2 min read
London court recognizes PrivatBank claim against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov inconsistent with its jurisdiction, allows appeal

The High Court of Justice in London has recognized the claim of PrivatBank (Kyiv) against ex-owners Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, as well as the companies related to them, inconsistent with its jurisdiction.

According to a press release of the plaintiff, the court made the decision at a meeting on November 23.

"Despite the fact that the judge recognized the bank as a victim of large-scale fraud ... he concluded that an English court does not have jurisdiction to consider the bank's claim against its ex-owners," the document states.

At the same time, it notes that this court ruling is only the first stage of the process and PrivatBank received permission to appeal it.

"The judge concluded that the evidence mainly points to carefully planned fraudulent activities and money laundering in especially large amounts. The defendants admit that the bank has a reasonably sound case for considering for more than one hundred million U.S. dollars and that the supply contracts appealed by PrivatBank are imaginary, used as a cover to justify leaking huge amounts of funds from the bank," the press release reads.

It clarifies that the matter concerns the fraud in the amount of $329 million to $1.2 billion.

Accordingly, the court upheld the decision made in December 2017 on the worldwide seizure of the assets of Kolomoisky and Boholiubov and six related companies for more than $2.5 billion.

Tags: #boholiubov #privatbank #kolomoisky #london
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

PrivatBank launches mortgage program for business

PGO identifies $5.5 bln assets acquired for funds withdrawn from PrivatBank

PrivatBank expects net profit exceeding UAH 5 bln annually in 2018-2019

Fitch affirms PJSC CB Privatbank at 'B-' with stable outlook

Kernel to contest arbitration decision in case on buying Stiomi-Holding in High Court of Justice in London

Court turns down Kolomoisky's lawsuit demanding ban on consultants' investigation into activities of former owners of PrivatBank

PrivatBank posts UAH 5.356 bln net profit in nine months - media

DMarket opens office in London

PrivatBank reserves loans for $272.3 mln in full amount over violation of commitments by ex-owners, appeals to PGO

PrivatBank selling Radisson Blu Resort Bukovel hotel

LATEST

Naftogaz withholds another $3.8 mln of Gazprom's overpayment to offset amounts due under arbitration award

Crown Agents will continue working in Ukraine, sharing its experience

Every kopeck paid by owners of cars with foreign registration must reach Ukrainian pensioners — Poroshenko

Every kopiyka paid by owners of cars with foreign registration must reach Ukrainian pensioners

Finance ministry completing discussion of fiscal service reform concept, want to divide tax and customs

Change of Kuznya on Rybalsky owner entails no reshuffling of company executive bodies

Poroshenko signs laws on customs clearance of cars with foreign registration

Rada amends Tax Code in support of revenues of national budget 2019

Rada passes bill on national budget 2019 with deficit within 2.3% of GDP

Naftogaz accuses Firtash's gas distribution pipelines operators of sabotaging daily gas balancing

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD