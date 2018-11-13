Economy

11:38 13.11.2018

Naftogaz top manager Vitrenko will focus on relations with Gazprom, development strategy of Ukrnafta

Yuriy Vitrenko at the post of executive director of Naftogaz Ukrainy will focus on the arbitration process with PJSC Gazprom, including the enforcement of the transit case decision and negotiations on the future transit contract, Naftogaz has said.

He will also coordinate the project on solving the problem of sustainable development of PJSC Ukrnafta and the marketing research and analysis division of Naftogaz.

The post of chief operating officer will remain vacant until the introduction of a new operating model.

"As soon as the new principles and the new organizational structure are introduced, the company will appoint the chief executive officer from among the employees of Naftogaz or third-party candidates who have the most relevant positions. Until that time, the implementation of the new operating model will be subordinated directly to the chairman of the board," the report says.

Vitrenko on Facebook thanked the teams responsible for gas import directions and the strategy of Naftogaz, which he has overseen until today.

According to him, in the field of imports, they managed to get rid of the dependence of gas supplies from the Russian Federation, which also allowed going to arbitration against Gazprom and create a working wholesale gas market in the country, integrating into the European market.

"Gas purchase procedures at Naftogaz have turned from a source of multi-billion corruption to the example of the most efficient and fair purchases. Naftogaz buys gas only from first class European companies, only under standard European contracts and only at an understandable market price," Vitrenko said.

He also noted the strategy of transforming Naftogaz into a modern oil and gas company, expressing hope that it will be successfully implemented.

The powers and responsibilities of other top managers will remain unchanged.

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites the largest oil and gas producing enterprises in the country. The holding is a monopolist for transit and storage of natural gas in underground storage facilities, as well as for oil transportation through the country.

Загрузка...
Interfax-Ukraine
