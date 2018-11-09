Introduction of sanctions against organizers, winners of fake "elections" in ORDLO to be discussed at meeting of EU FMs

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin is confident that sanctions will be imposed with regard to the organizers and individuals who will be "elected" as a result of the illegal elections announced in the territory of certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions on November 11.

"The sanctions will be imposed on those who are responsible for organizing these elections, who will be elected. We have just discussed with [Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Talks] Johannes Hahn that the special issue on the agenda at the meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday and Tuesday [November 19-20] will be these events ... Specific actions will be coordinated, not only political statements will be made," he told reporters in the downtown of Kyiv on Friday, where he honored the memory of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred together with Hahn.

According to the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Russia uses the elections to legitimize the leaders of the militants in Donbas.

"The main idea is to destabilize Ukraine by using Donbas to legitimize the Russian occupation and pushing it into Ukraine as a Trojan horse for fragmentation, weakening, preventing existence of democratic, free and European Ukraine," the minister explained.

Klimkin added that Ukraine needs an international component to resolve the situation in Donbas.

The minister stressed the importance of maintaining international solidarity around Ukraine.

"Literally everyone in the world has already condemned these shameful elections, which were organized by Russia, supported by Russia, and the whole idea of these elections, which is very close to the anniversary of the end of the World War I, is another provocation of Russia," he said.