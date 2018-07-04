Economy

15:44 04.07.2018

Poroshenko to submit bill on exit capital tax to parliament

1 min read
Poroshenko to submit bill on exit capital tax to parliament

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed and intends to register a bill on exit capital tax in the Verkhovna Rada in the near future.

"This should not be the business of the president. This should be the business of our united team. Then we will win just as we won during the voting on the currency bill. Do you agree that this will be our joint fight for Ukraine's economic freedom? Then let's start fighting," he said at a meeting with business representatives in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Poroshenko also said that the rapporteur on the bill in the Verkhovna Rada would be his representative in parliament, Bloc of Petro Poroshenko MP Iryna Lutsenko.

Tags: #capital #parliament
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Law on exit capital tax to come into force only together with compensators of state budget revenues

Ex-finance minister Danyliuk accuses some Rada MPs of colluding with Kolomoisky

Parliament votes for Danyliuk's dismissal as finance minister

Foreign investors show more interest in Ukrainian assets -EY

Poroshenko proposes tax on removed capital introduced for SME at first stage as compromise

Ukraine to enter foreign capital markets in H2, 2017

Dragon Capital projects hryvnia to devaluate up to 10% in 2017

Agricultural committee advocates opening land market in three or five years

Draft 2017 national budget tabled to parliament

U.S. OPIC to provide up to $25 mln to Dragon Capital New Ukraine Fund

LATEST

Govt approves project to build Kyiv-Boryspil airport railway for UAH 583 mln

Nibulon seeks to implement $2 bln investment project in Egypt

Ukroboronprom finishes 40% management staff reduction

Ukraine's TPPs and CHPPs increase coal consumption by 22.4% in Jan-May 2018

Rada limits domestic use of unprocessed timber, temporarily suspends lumber exports

ILO, Denmark and Social Policy Ministry launch project to improve management of labor market in Ukraine

More than 3.2 mln Ukrainians work abroad on permanent basis

Antonov Airlines to transport Siemens power equipment for new power plants in Bolivia

U.S. annuls antidumping duty on ammonium nitrate originated from Ukraine

Kyivstar to send UAH 684 mln to pay dividends for 2011-2012

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD