Poroshenko to submit bill on exit capital tax to parliament

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed and intends to register a bill on exit capital tax in the Verkhovna Rada in the near future.

"This should not be the business of the president. This should be the business of our united team. Then we will win just as we won during the voting on the currency bill. Do you agree that this will be our joint fight for Ukraine's economic freedom? Then let's start fighting," he said at a meeting with business representatives in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Poroshenko also said that the rapporteur on the bill in the Verkhovna Rada would be his representative in parliament, Bloc of Petro Poroshenko MP Iryna Lutsenko.