It is necessary to convince private capital of Ukraine's victory in order for it to enter country – Pompeo

The influx of foreign private capital into Ukraine will increase if there is confidence in victory in the war against Russia, member of the board of directors of VEON and the Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar, former U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said.

"We must make sure that Ukraine wins. The world must understand that this is a European victory, and Ukraine is the victorious side in the conflict. When this happens, private business and private investment will flow into the country," he said on the sidelines of the reconstruction conference Ukraine in Berlin.

According to Pompeo, otherwise investors will assess the risks as high and have concerns about the territories.

"If this doesn't happen, if it looks like the aggressor has won and people like Xi Jinping, Chairman Kim or Vladimir Putin can continue their aggression, capital will not move to these places because the fear will be too great, the risk will be perceived as too high. So we must ensure that this is completed in a way that honors the impressive work of the Ukrainian people in defending their homeland and European sovereignty... When that happens, the private sector will step up," Pompeo said.

The former U.S. Secretary of State said that in order to recover from the war, Ukraine needs an investment climate that will encourage private investment, and expressed confidence that the Ukrainian government understands what steps will be needed for this.

"I think the Ukrainian government... understands what it takes to get this right, ready for the task. So I'm optimistic," Pompeo said.

Earlier it was reported that the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, on the sidelines of the conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Berlin, held a meeting with former U.S. Secretary of State M. Pompeo.