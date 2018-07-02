Kyivstar launches 4G mobile communications in 1800 MHz band in Kyiv from July 1, in Odesa to launch from July 3, in Lviv from July 5

The Kyivstar mobile communications operator from July 1, 2018 launched 4G (LTE) mobile Internet in the 1800 MHz band in Kyiv, and then with intervals of two days it will be launched in Odesa, Lviv and other regions, Kyivstar President Peter Chernyshov told reporters at a meeting in Lviv.

"Starting July 1, we are launching 4G in the 1800 MHz band. These are additional frequencies that will make broad coverage. Our competitors want to announce in a beautiful way that they are launching immediately and everywhere. We have another strategy: we want everything to work well. There are a lot of towers in Kyiv, and we want us to have two days to check how it works, and if everything works well, then on July 3 we start in Odesa and the resorts, and on July 5 - in Lviv and the suburbs," he said.

Chernyshov also said that in the event that something will not work perfectly - the company plans to postpone the dates of subsequent launches until troubleshooting is finished.

At the same time, the operator's president said that Kyivstar does not have any problems with the General Staff of the Armed Forces or receiving approved documents.

As reported, lifecell on July 1 will launch 4.5G (LTE Advanced Pro) mobile Internet in the 1800 MHz band in 232 cities and towns in Ukraine.