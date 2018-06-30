Pensions increased automatically, budget funds invested in well-being of citizens

Pensions in Ukraine are increased automatically – without manipulations and only in line with the legislation and taking into account the budget capacity, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said.

According to a Saturday posting on the government's website, the prime minister recalled that last year thanks to the pension reform the pensions were increased for over 9 million people in Ukraine. In April 2018, the pensions for retired military personnel were increased. From July 1, 2018, small pensions are increased.

"It is important that the increase of pensions is automatic, without manipulation. We will send the budget resources, including for social issues," Groysman said.

In this context, the head of government recalled that the government's initiatives on removing the economy from the shadows contribute to the replenishment of the budget, including the "Ukraine without smuggling" initiative.