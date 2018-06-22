Economy

15:56 22.06.2018

Infrastructure Ministry plans to convince Tesla to create Gigafactory in Ukraine

 The Ministry of Infrastructure plans to persuade Elon Musk's Tesla to create a Gigafactory for production of storage batteries in Ukraine.

"We believe that we will be able to convince Tesla, the world's largest manufacturer of electric cars, to create its Gigafactory for production of storage batteries in Ukraine," Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan said when presenting the Ukrainian Transport Strategy until 2030.

In his opinion, Ukraine's integration into the world economy and a technological leap in the sphere of infrastructure are possible only by attracting the world companies to the country.

According to Omelyan, such companies as Hutchison Ports, DP World, General Electric, Bombardier, Tesla and Ryanair should remain in Ukraine.

Earlier the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine and Hyperloop Transportation Technologies signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the work on the Hyperloop project.

Tags: #omelyan #battery #tesla #ukraine
